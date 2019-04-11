9 questions with a maker: meet Jeff with KC Furnishing Co.

Jeff fell in love with woodworking and reclaimed wood many years ago. He has spent the last ten years perfecting his craft and researching until he found the perfect product in Box Car and Cargo material for Kansas City Furnishing Co. Jeff is a perfectionist and it shows in his custom work. The combination of his skill and creativity make KCFC products unbeatable in quality and style.

1. What inspires you and your work?

Working with the wood helps me to relax and connects me to my family and to history. I feel like I am making a difference with each reclaimed board we use.

2. Are makers doers or dreamers?

I think we are probably a little of both. We have to dream before we make.

3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?

Ha, this is a good one but probably the knife. Cutting is essential to everyday life and what we do. Being the person who figured out how to create a sharp blade would be something to be proud of.

4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?

Honestly, probably our smart phones/social media. They actually slow the processes down of daily life with the constant interruptions.

5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?

Probably Sam Maloof. (Who is passed away). He was famous for rocking chair designs and beautiful furniture he created. And current carpenter Clint Harp. We’ve met and had some great quick conversations, but I’d love to just sit and bend his ear about tools and his work on a lathe.

6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?

I want to say that this has been going on for about 15 years. The other side of social media is that it’s giving a lot of us more attention. This is the part that is great. The resources and spaces are becoming more affordable so that makers can pursue their dreams now that is in big part to the DIY movement making the demand for products which had helped resources to become more affordable.

7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?

Convivial. Their attention to symmetry is so inspiring. They use it to guide and direct every aspect of their business. I find that fascinating and their products are top notch.

8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?

This is a hard one. I have so many businesses and people I respect in this community. Honestly, I would have to say that for me it’s Union Station. It was the place where the east and the west connected. The architecture is part of our history and tells the story of the people coming to be pioneers, people who didn’t settle. It also for me, is where the trains came. So of course working with Box Car it’s a place I find connection to in KC, history and the people coming to start their story here.

9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?

Don’t go in and ask them their processes. This for so many is their livelihood. You need to respect that and understand it really is proprietary information. Create your own ideas and dreams. Work hard it feels good to do so.

