Makers making goods for good: here’s the amazing and charitable story about The Tamale Kitchen

”Social enterprise.” The words emanate with conviction and intention across pursed lips committed to a cause greater than herself. Becky Gripp, the matriarch of The Tamale Kitchen, explaining its mission, adds, “We are impact-based, not profit based.” As much philosophy as it is a place, the five-year-old venture has made Becky Gripp a chef of social good and curator of opportunity.

The Tamale Kitchen came into being in 2015 when Becky was summoned by a local Priest at Our Lady of Peace. On the heels of a mill closing on the East end of Independence Blvd. and I-435, the local community lost a key cog in the neighborhood economy. Absentee landlords were no longer making similar investments in the area. Becky was confronted with a daunting query. “Where can we find jobs,” she recounts the priest asking. He was frustrated that his predominantly Hispanic congregation couldn’t find work that paid a living wage. He knew something had to change to break the cycle of poverty.

A social enterprise by definition is an organization that applies commercial strategies to generate improvements in financial, social and environmental well-being: capitalism for good. Impact investing and conscious consumerism are reflective of social enterprise’s economic development on the whole. Both dynamics have driven The Tamale Kitchen’s growth. Gripp, who is neither Catholic nor Hispanic nor speaks Spanish, cooked up The Tamale Kitchen in response to the priest’s challenge. It’s a social initiative that employs Hispanic women in the community to making Tamales. The culinary staples are sold and distributed throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area, available in stores and at tent-pole events on both sides of the state line.

Known in these parts as The Tamale Lady, Gripp is the group’s business manager, marketer, operations and logistics director and facilities coordinator. She concedes she may have taken on more than she can, or should, chew. “In hindsight, I assumed too much responsibility.” Subsequently, she has delegated purchasing and additional operations activities to her charges. She does not draw a salary. At its core, The Tamale Kitchen employs five women and one man who make the tamales on demand. They earn $13 an hour working two eight-hour shifts a week. “It’s the equivalent of working a 40-hour work week making minimum wage,” she says. The additional hours in their schedules enable them to find other jobs and support their local culture.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

All of the supplies, ingredients and income fuel the local community. There is no option. “They are contract employees, but we insist that we buy from local shops, Gringo Loco,” she explains. “We practice lean startup best practices and have committed to reinvesting every dollar back into their culture.” One investor helped launched The Tamale Kitchen, but the investment was quickly repaid through the sale of tee shirts as the venture found its footing.

At its inception, the decision of critical and fundamental elements of the enterprise rest with The Tamale Kitchen’s work force. “We spent two months of Mondays just to determine what the business would look like and another two months to debate the recipe,” Gripp recalls. The business grew, spurred by volume demand from such key partners as the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art which placed orders for 5,000 tamales for its Dia de Los Muertos celebration. Conceptual though it started, a permanent kitchen became an obvious necessity. Through her ingenuity and awareness, Gripp and The Tamale Kitchen crew now operate out of a renovated kitchen in Our Lady of Peace’s property. “The Northeast has my heart,” she says. “We needed a permanent home, and this was available, but it was a mess. It had become a repository for books, other stuff and was stacked to the ceiling.”

She brought in the cavalry. Gentlemen of the Roundtable, a group of ex-offenders who in turn provide opportunities for new beginnings and service to the community, cleaned the kitchen. Ultimately a new floor sink was installed, lights added and Gripp learned more about commercial-kitchen infrastructure than she ever imagined. The Tamale Kitchen has not only been a source of employment and enterprise for its local Hispanic constituents, but it’s outreach has found unlikely partners in the Gentlemen of the Roundtable, Ten Thousand Villages and the Blue Valley Center for Advanced Professional Studies (CAPS). A project with the CAPS associates opened Gripp’s mind to expanding the kitchen’s product offerings, including research on product extensions that could spur recurring revenue from a pre-packaged complement to The Tamale Kitchen’s core product. “I was a bit bull-headed about expanding beyond the tamales, but woke up one morning understanding that expanding the product could expand our impact.”

I literally cold called her in 2016,” Janet Graham, an instructor with Blue Valley CAPS’ business strands says. “We’ve had five or six associates from our World Language and Business Leadership class spend time working on The Tamale Kitchen each semester since then. Last year our kids went to the kitchen three or four times to cook and sit down and converse with the ladies in fluent Spanish. It’s been impressive to see the transformation the ladies have gone through. They’re much more confident and engaging.” Gripp admits she has been wary of parading the cooks out to events and participating in tamale distribution in deference to their means and relative language barriers. She, conversely, has never been shy about waving The Tamale Kitchen’s apron herself. Going wherever there is interest, she books speaking engagements, shares the history of the tamale, teases with tamale trivia and hosts the “tamale experience,” in which attendees can learn everything it takes to make a tamale.

Moreover her efforts have similarly been acknowledged by the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City. “The world needs more Becky Gripps,” Carlos Gomez, President and CEO of the Hispanic Chamber says. “What she’s created is something that can be duplicated around the country.” Gomez and Gripp spent the better part of this week in Washington DC meeting with politicians and other leaders within the Hispanic community from around the country. “She’s got a model that is sustainable and has proven it works. She is teaching budget, finance, income... tamales are just the common denominator. She’s an inspiration because she cares,” he adds. That influence, among a cultural economy that would rank among the top 20 in the world, is significant.

Regardless of the venue, from Washington DC to Wyandotte County, though, social responsibility is her core theme. “All they wanted was an opportunity. They’re learning about business, each other, life’s lessons. It’s kitchen-table economics.”

Want to eat some amazing tamales while supporting a great cause, place your order HERE!

Also you can support them by buying a tee shirt HERE.

Give The Tamale Kitchen a LIKE on Facebook HERE.