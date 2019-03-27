9 questions with a Maker: this week’s guest is Joe of Commandeer

Commandeer is an apparel brand featuring a Kansas City theme with a counter-culture aesthetic. We offer quality apparel and accessories that are made in Kansas City with unique and edgy designs for anyone who wants to stand out from the crowd.
1. What inspires you and your work?
I’m definitely inspired by anything that could be considered counter-culture in art, music, movies, as well as history. I’m also inspired by an amazing community in Kansas City and the drive to give it something that they have never seen before. We say that we are inspired by the spirit of the Golden Age Pirates, which of course does not mean we condone violent acts, but rather that we also hope to challenge conventional norms through our design and our brand.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
It’s absolutely a combination of both and the percentage of each varies wildly day to day. Some days a maker is dreaming up a brand or ideas that might seem weird to others. Other days a maker is doing the grunt work of creating product or filling orders. Both skills are absolutely necessary.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
The Snuggie! I think inventing something that is seen as completely ridiculous by many, yet nets the inventor millions of dollars is an amazing and hilarious accomplishment. I would love to be able to tell people at a party that I’m the inventor of the The Snuggie.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
This is such a difficult question because many inventions that have great negatives also have positive aspects. I will keep it somewhat light and say the concept of naming a star after someone. What exactly is to keep the company that sold you the right to name a star from selling that exact same star to someone else? You’ve been had!
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
I would say Gary Vaynerchuk. I know that I am technically in the apparel business, but I also believe that every maker and business in today’s age is also in the business of social media content creation and branding as he does. His energy is infectious, and I’m sure I couldn’t help but be motivated after being around him.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
I love the sense of camaraderie within the community. There are very few instances of people being adversely competitive with each other in this city, and almost every interaction with other makers is positive. I think most people have realized that there is plenty of room for us all and people have been very supportive of each other. Some of my best friends currently are people I have met in the maker community.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
It’s impossible for me to make a list that won’t leave some people out, unfortunately, but I would definitely have to say Lance and Mike from KC Beard Co, Tarrah from Whiskey and Bone, Julie and Carl from Black Labs Mead, and Scott from KC Hard Goods.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
I think it has to be Scribe and Scribe’s Walk. His artwork is inventive, unique, amazingly beautiful, and is found on so many buildings and even hospitals around the city. He is also a genuinely kind and charitable person on top of that.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
The easy answer is to say to shop local, especially around holidays and when you are buying gifts. There are so many amazing options around this town that you should easily be able to find something from a local maker instead of at a big box store. I understand money is often tight, however, and if you are unable to afford to buy products from local makers, even a follow/like/or share on social media can go a long way for local companies.
