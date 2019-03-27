9 questions with a Maker: this week’s guest is Joe of Commandeer

Kate Schroeder is one of Kansas City’s foremost ceramicists. She became interested in clay when she was a little girl, spending hours of her childhood making every possible household item for her dollhouse out of polymer clays. She made miniature VCRs, tapes, tubs of Gack, mini lunchables, scrunchies, hair brushes, plungers and more. “My dolls lived a very rich and cultured early 90s lifestyle,” Kate says. She discovered water based clay/ceramics while in high school and hasn’t looked back since. She currently owns two businesses, Neat! Artist Studio (naughty and nice word Braille jewelry) and Kate Schroeder Ceramics (intricate and functional ceramic sculptures featuring succulents and other botanicals).

Kate graduated from Lee’s Summit High School and went on to earn a Bachelors of Fine Arts in Sculpture and Ceramics from the University of Central Missouri, then a Masters of Fine Arts from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. She is currently a Red Star Career Resident at Belger Crane Yard Studios. After grad school, she spent several years as a program manager of a non-profit which specialized in teaching art to people with disabilities.