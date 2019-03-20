Twenty plus years strong, here is the story about a store named Stuff in Brookside

This week in the Maker City KC newsletter you get to meet two more amazing KC Makers.

A few weeks ago, on the morning of one our many Snowpocalypses, 300 plus people were gathered for Creative Mornings at the brand new, and very cool Crossroads Hotel. The monthly event features a guest speaker/presenter and that day it was Chentell Shannon of Convivial - they make beautiful ceramic pieces in The West Bottoms. The stories she shared were great and I knew I wanted to feature their story in our “9 Questions with a Maker” article. You can read it HERE.