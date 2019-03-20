Twenty plus years strong, here is the story about a store named Stuff in Brookside

More than two decades ago, when there were no First Fridays, no Streetcar and The Crossroads Art District were little more than pocked-marked streets of a town ten years shy of a cultural renaissance, Casey and Sloane Simmons birthed their Brookside business. It has since withstood the tests of time, recession, gender bias, aging parents and the raw challenges of navigating a business adventure with family.
The Simmons, aka The Stuff Sisters, have played an important role in advancing supply and demand of local artists and fine craftsmen, and through their longevity pollinated creative pursuits and related sales outlets nationwide. Their Brookside venture, a store named Stuff located at 316 W. 63rd Street showcases select art and fine American crafts, with an emphasis on locally made objects, books, prints and more.
An unseasonably cool spring morning does not deter the store’s faithful. It’s vibrant and active at 11 a.m. on a Monday. Beneath the purposefully crowded showroom floor, the pair recount their journey, holding court in the store’s basement framing center. A curtain partition defines the south end, one wall lined with the right angles of frame samples stands opposed to another with a similar geometric pattern of matting options. A small high table obstructs clear passage through the curtain to another basement space, all compressed by the low ceiling. They sit shoulder to shoulder on high stools.
“Holding the babies of our employees - the ‘Stuff Team Kids’ - that’s our biggest success,” Casey the younger of the two, beams. It embodies, literally, the pair’s people-before-product philosophy. The sisters come about running a family business naturally. Both of their parents were self-employed and while the sisters spent their early years in corporate pursuits, the store has been their passion for the best part of their adult lives.
Of their pre-millennium launch, Casey recalls how the “makers movement,” (she smirks) had taken root in parts of the East Coast in the shape of fine handmade American Crafts. “When we traveled we found joy in buying things that were made in those towns,” she says. “It wasn’t just buying them local, but buying the story that goes with them,” Sloane adds. “That was missing in our town. What do we have to show our visitors like that?” It was the stories, and the corresponding commitment to the artists’ crafts, that spawned the focus on people not products. Make no mistake, the product still must sell. “We’re looking for the artist, not the hobbyist,” Sloane suggests.
When they find them, good stuff happens. Amy Meya, a local ceramist has seen her art offered in a store called Stuff now for a decade. She is among the scores of local creative types that have benefited from the Simmons’ insights and instincts. “They’ve been instrumental in helping me make a business out of ceramics,” she says.
Like Meya, it’s not unusual for early makers to seek the sisters’ counsel; they can be tough, delivering what Casey calls a “small-business bitch slap” to those who would seek their advice ill-prepared. “We need to know that you have the passion for the long haul,” she explains. “We can’t sell one piece of yours and then we’re done. A lot of artists don’t understand that.”
What most do likely understand is that rare is the artist that gets rich, financially. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports the average craft and fine artist earns $49,160 annually. Nonetheless, and spurred by people like the Simmons, the number of people pursuing a livelihood in the $44 billion-a-year craft (Association for Creative Industries) and fine art industry is predicted to grow six percent annually through 2026.
Meanwhile, building their own retail base and advancing their network of influence has not always been easy for the sisters, but it’s molded who they are. Neither is shy from language occasionally as colorful as the products purveyed in their store. They are seasoned retail and business veterans, following a road fraught with challenges unique to their gender. “We literally had to hire a tall, handsome, white man to negotiate a lease,” Casey says. “After the first meeting with the landlord I realized I would never get what we wanted and so we hired someone to negotiate for us. I would have approached the negotiation the exact same way he did, but as a woman, my toughness came across as abrasive.”
Realizing the irony of their decision, Casey concedes she had “to give something to a worthy cause to balance out the fact we had just employed what we despise, and yet, it was for the best of the business.” There were the lean years during the recession at a time when the two say that despite counsel objections, they threw out convention in their artists’ representation agreements. “Everyone told us it wouldn’t work; that (change) virtually saved us,” Casey says, reluctant to share details of the cornerstone for the business’s new trajectory at that time. On managing a business with employees: “It’s like running a bar without the liquor,” Sloane quips, adding that working with family, conversely, is superlative. “It’s freaking beautiful. She has the best days ever.”
“They put their money where their mouth is,” Meya says. “They believe in the telling of the story behind the art.” And while the Simmons offer Meya’s ceramics on consignment, the artist claims she’s never felt short-changed. “Some artists are reluctant to put their art in a gallery under those circumstances, but they’ve always given my art its due. It never sits collecting dust in storage.”
“Merchandising is my muse,” Casey explains “I could spend all day up their tinkering.” Sloane plays the acute critic to Casey’s efforts. Offering insightful guidance that Casey embraces, sometimes begrudgingly, even several days later.
Just as the Kansas City art community has changed in a store named Stuff’s storied history, the store itself looks inward for its future. “We may be slow on the uptake, once and awhile,” Casey concedes, “but the day is coming when we hope to merchandise experiences around the art online.” Right now neither is any hurry to expand nor slow down.
