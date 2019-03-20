5 events to check out this week: March 21-27

We want to be your aggregator of cool events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here’s our picks for the week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:
Thursday, March 21
- Current Perspectives presents Lauren Frances Adams at Kansas City Art Institute 4415 Warwick Blvd, KCMO
Friday, March 22
Saturday, March 23
Wednesday, March 27
- EPIC 13: KC Influencers inspiring KC Young Professionals at Central Exchange 1020 Central St Ste 100, KCMO
- 1 Million Cups KC Plexpod (300 E. 39th Street, Kansas City, MO) 300 E. 39th Street, KCMO
HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:
Fab Lab ICC • 2564 Brookside Dr Independence KS 67301
FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64120
Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110
KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St, Kansas City, MO 64111
Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108
Maker Village • 606 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109
Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St Kansas City, MO
Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St, Lawrence, KS 66044
Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212
Have an event or Maker Space that we should know about? email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com.
