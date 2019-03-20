Maker City KC

5 events to check out this week: March 21-27

By Chris Haghirian

March 20, 2019 12:12 PM

We want to be your aggregator of cool events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Kansas City area Maker community. Here’s our picks for the week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:

Thursday, March 21

Friday, March 22

Saturday, March 23

Wednesday, March 27

HERE’S A LIST OF MAKER SPACES AROUND KC:

Fab Lab ICC • 2564 Brookside Dr Independence KS 67301

FabLab at Metropolitan Community College • 1779 Universal Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64120

Hammerspace Community Workshop • 440 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110

KC Woodworkers Guild • 3189 Mercier St, Kansas City, MO 64111

Maker Studio at Union Station • 30 West Pershing Rd, Kansas City, MO 64108

Maker Village • 606 E 31st St, Kansas City, MO 64109

Urban Farming Guys • 3700 E 12th St Kansas City, MO

Lawrence Creates Makerspace • 512 E 9th St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Johnson County Library MakerSpace • 9875 W 87th St, Overland Park, KS 66212

Have an event or Maker Space that we should know about? email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com.

