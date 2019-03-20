9 Questions with a Maker: this week’s guest is Amy of Amelia’s Designs and 1KC

More than two decades ago, when there were no First Fridays, no Streetcar and The Crossroads Art District were little more than pocked-marked streets of a town ten years shy of a cultural renaissance, Casey and Sloane Simmons birthed their Brookside business. It has since withstood the tests of time, recession, gender bias, aging parents and the raw challenges of navigating a business adventure with family.

The Simmons, aka The Stuff Sisters, have played an important role in advancing supply and demand of local artists and fine craftsmen, and through their longevity pollinated creative pursuits and related sales outlets nationwide. Their Brookside venture, a store named Stuff located at 316 W. 63rd Street showcases select art and fine American crafts, with an emphasis on locally made objects, books, prints and more.