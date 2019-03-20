9 Questions with a Maker: this week’s guest is Amy of Amelia’s Designs and 1KC

Two States. One City. 1KC. United.
The 1KC Mission statement is: Divided by a simple narrow road and a winding river. A history of battles and rivalries. While we recognize division in our minds, let our hearts beat in unity.
They also have a philanthropic mission too (why don’t more businesses do this?): 1KC proudly celebrates teachers in our community who change the world by doing more than just teaching content. These teachers don’t just teach kids, they reach kids. When a teacher reaches a student, that teacher changes the student’s life...but the change does not stop there. A beautiful, loving ripple effect continues as that student goes forth and changes the world. Retired teacher, John Butcher, created our ripple effect and he is a man who not only taught art, but instilled in students the art of living a life with purpose and passion.
1. What inspires you and your work?
As a person, business owner – I am inspired by people, relationships, kindness and finding the perfect situation to give back to, whether it’s a teacher impacting kids, small organizations changing the world, or individual people showing random acts of kindness. These things motivate me to work hard so that I may give back. As a designer, a blank t-shirt inspires me. This initial small area of “nothing” can be transformed with words, color, and creativity into something people want to wear or give as a gift – that inspires me.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
For me, 1KC, one can’t survive without the other. The “doer” makes the “dreamer” come to be.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
Oh my gosh, the telephone (the old fashioned kind). An invention that brought people from distance together.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Hmm…oh my gosh, maybe the telephone too! Don’t get me wrong, I love and use my phone – but I also feel like it’s the worst invention, because it puts distance between people who ARE together.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Because of some wonderful opportunities, I have met so many other t-shirt makers in our city. I never view other companies as competition, again it’s about relationships. We all have a creative spark in us that we generate art with…we all have loved ones, family that we are trying to support with those sparks.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
I love that Kansas City loves Kansas City. We are passionate, loyal and proud to be us. This ownership to support each other gives dreamers opportunities to be successful doers!
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
Oh my gosh…so many. I love Knot and Splice – her work is phenomenal. Of course I love the hand lettering of Kim Johnson – she just made me a massive sign that I can’t wait to get! I’m also partial to the photographers in our city. My daughter, Addison, takes our photos and she’s so very gifted and understands how to brand 1KC.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
I think the Crossroads District seems to shout Maker, Maker, Maker! I love anywhere that people gather to support our city, be it the Crossroads, or an event where makers sell their creations.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
Make a commitment to seek them out, the events they are at, and buy from them. For the holidays this year, I purchased lots of gifts from makers, from pottery to jewelry. Commit to buying gifts for others and yourself every year! Follow them on social media and encourage and support them!
Want to know more about Amy and 1KC, look them up here:
