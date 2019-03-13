9 Questions with a Maker: This week’s guest is Chentell of Convivial Production

Have you heard about Creative Mornings? It’s a monthly gathering that’s free, but you need a ticket and it sells out so fast. I’ve been to three now, and all have been interesting. Most recently Creative Mornings featured Chentell Shannon of Convivial and she spoke about “Living a Symmetrical Life.” In their words, “CreativeMornings Kansas City exists to foster a community that sees and values creativity in all of life.” I was inspired by her presentation and couldn’t wait to feature her in this week’s 9 Questions with a Maker feature. Also, for more info about Creative Mornings, go HERE.
Convivial is a design and manufacturing company that creates ceramic wares in the home, table and garden categories. We are a wholesale and retail company, all products handmade in our production studio in the Historic West Bottoms in Kansas City, MO.
1. What inspires you and your work?
All of the products we create within Convivial are inspired by two notions: 1.) Visually our products are inspired by Architecture. 2.) Conceptually our products are inspired by conviviality ( i.e the desire to encourage and inspire other towards living a life of conviviality - the joining of people to eat, drink and share time in a joyous atmosphere )
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
They need to be both! I often think about the fact that as an entrepreneur, what I find most exciting and challenging is the opportunity I have to create the type of product, work place and company that I thin should exist in the world. I get to dream about what could and should be and then turn around and work to bring it to life.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
Can’t say! So many fun products in cue for future years and will continue to work to bring products I love to market.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Wow. Tough question. My first instinct, though if I pondered this longer I would probably arrive on something a bit more meaningful, is Pinterest. If you are a designer or aspiring to be a designer, Pinterest is a vortex that you WILL get stuck in and will only lead to you creating products that are untrue to you and unoriginal in the marketplace. Pinterest will suck out your creativity instead of sparking it. In my process, I have been very diligent from day 1 to never source product inspiration from Pinterest, rather to go out and seek inspiration from a medium (my chosen medium to be architecture) that will not result in me creating a product that already exists.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
In my industry, I’d choose Edith Heath, the woman who founded Heath Ceramics over 75 years ago. I would ask about her health and how that experience progressed for her in terms of her work. I would ask why she chose to sell the company, how she chose the wonderful couple that runs it today, why she never took out investment, when that switch happened for Heath and I would ask if she is proud of the company that Heath has become. She has passed on but I can imagine that she would be proud of the humble, thoughtful and steady company that exists today.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
I love that people are choosing to explore working in ways that bring them joy. Money is vital in maintaining everyones livelihood but I see more and more often, people accepting less pay to do a job that brings them joy. Now, of course we hope as this change builds momentum and that as there are more handmade products to buy and the community continues to be intentional about what they purchase, that the jobs that bring joy will in turn pay just as much as the ones left.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
Karrie Dean of Happy Habitat! She is a true, gritty and genuine individual and this carries over in the way she conducts herself as a designer and business owner. I am honored to get to call her a friend and often feels as if Convivial is more successful because of her mentorship and camaraderie.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
Tough questions! I can’t think of anything that encapsulates all makers, but murals do come to mind when I think of Kansas City, not the murals that say KC over and over or market a company product or sports team, rather the artistic murals that stop you in your tracks and make you think “I wonder how they did that or why they chose that character/design/color.”
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
Show up, seek to understand a makers process, their intentions, their designs. Support them in exploring what brings them joy and if their product meets a need you may have for your home, for your personal life, for a gift you want to give, choose to place your money with them, knowing that you are supporting the continued creation of the type of product, process and in time company that you think should exist in the world.
Want to know more about Convivial, look them up here:
