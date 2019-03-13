5 events to check out this week, March 14-20

Have you heard about Creative Mornings? It’s a monthly gathering that’s free, but you need a ticket and it sells out so fast. I’ve been to three now, and all have been interesting. Most recently Creative Mornings featured Chentell Shannon of Convivial and she spoke about “Living a Symmetrical Life.” In their words, “CreativeMornings Kansas City exists to foster a community that sees and values creativity in all of life.” I was inspired by her presentation and couldn’t wait to feature her in this week’s 9 Questions with a Maker feature. Also, for more info about Creative Mornings, go HERE.

Convivial is a design and manufacturing company that creates ceramic wares in the home, table and garden categories. We are a wholesale and retail company, all products handmade in our production studio in the Historic West Bottoms in Kansas City, MO.



