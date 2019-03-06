It started with repurposed sample products and became a $5.8 million business, meet Nickel & Suede

Lashon Mack has been making jewelry for 23 years. Growing up in Kansas City at Van Horn High School, she wanted to stand out; she was eccentric, a trendsetter. “When I was younger, I couldn’t find any accessories I liked at the mall, so I just started making my own,” Lashon says. Her first creation was a black and gold necklace with tiger eye chips and a black onyx stone, wire wrapped in sterling silver with matching earrings. She wasn’t intending on starting a career in jewelry-making, but the more pieces she created, the more people started asking, “Where did you get that? Can you make me one?” She started taking custom orders from her friends and family, then began selling more through word-of-mouth and at salons throughout the city

Lashon has always loved music and going to music festivals. So when she heard Reggae Fest was coming to Kansas City back in the early 2000s, she applied to sell her handmade jewelry. It was through Reggae Fest and other music festivals like it that she realized people really enjoyed her jewelry. She ended up selling at festivals all over the United States. One of her inspirations is singer/songwriter/actress Erykah Badu. “I’ve always liked her style and the way she carries herself and the message she puts out into the world,” Lashon says. It’s no wonder one of the moments she is most proud of is the day she met Ms. Badu, who selected some of Lashon’s handmade earrings for herself. “You know, Erykah owns a few of my pieces and has been photographed in them! Some of the Marleys own my jewelry, (singer) Jill Scott... and Morgan Freeman was even wearing a piece in a commercial a few years ago!”