It started with repurposed sample products and became a $5.8 million business, meet Nickel & Suede

No business plan. No mission statement. No exit strategy.
Welcome to the enterprise world of Soren and Kilee Nickels, co-CEOs of Nickel & Suede, the online success story of a young mom with too much time on her hands and her husband, a contrary accountant. “We were living in Seattle at the time,” Kilee says. “It was that time in my life -- fresh out of college with my first child -- and I needed something productive to do with my free time.” That something was the launch of “One Little Belt,” an offering of quality leather belts for young children made on the front porch of their two-bedroom apartment.
Soren had taken a job with a Washington CPA firm and after eight months, at the beginning of 2009, he was laid off. “I wasn’t like your traditional accountant. I was curious, challenging and perhaps a little over-aggressive,” he says, encapsulating his multiple career stops before investing time and energy with Nickel & Suede in 2014.
One of those early jobs was with Eddie Bauer, a position in the tax department led to a materials’ source for the new business. “We’d buy belts for a dollar from the employees’ sample sale, and repurpose them for Kilee’s (online) store,” Soren recounts.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Of the non-traditional business launch to a venture that Inc. reported finished 2018 with $5.8 million in sales, Soren says, “A business plan? That didn’t matter. I was just concerned with how I was going to get enough leather.” “I was focused on how to get product photos,” Kilee says. “In the beginning there was no slogan, no motto, no vision statement. Those were a long way from needful. I knew that creating a brand people loved would be everything. There was no other vision.”
Nickel & Suede has grown from production in their basement and Kilee’s early blogging days -- which, with the input of a local mentor, now holds the attention of 100,000 visitors a month -- to a business that now includes a retail presence in Liberty and a recently opened, new production facility. Her Instagram account boasts 85,000 followers, impressive, albeit in need of growth from Kilee’s perspective. The days of making leather accessories in their home may be well behind them, but the memories of those bootstrapping and creative beginnings are as fresh as their tans from a recent trip to Puerto Rico. “The jewelry started quite by accident,” Kilee confirms. “I was making a belt for my son and while looking for leather came across samples that I thought fit my style.”
Fitting her style became her passion. Self-taught professional development in fashion photography, videography, design and ultimately manufacturing consumed her.
Soren entered the business buoyed by a 2014 Valentine’s Day success that featured a buy-two-pair, get-one-pair free promotion. “We sold $2,000 worth of product in a single day,” he says. “It was a flood,” she says. “That was when I thought this could be much more than a side business.”
The brand grew on Kilee’s gut instincts. The business was generating self-sustaining revenue and Kilee exercised her artistic license, and intuition, with trips to Palm Springs and Montana for photo shoots. While others may have tried to replicate the same appearances in a West Bottoms studio, she believed otherwise. “I focused on the brand. Asking: are we investing in the right things. We operate on a no-scarcity mindset, an abundance mindset.”
“The margins allowed us freedoms to pursue opportunities we might not otherwise have pursued,” Soren adds. “(Kilee) did a good job of taking her social media presence and delivering a first-to-market product that’s high quality and unique as well,” David Ray of Ray Products says. The Parsons, KS packaging and fulfillment company has worked with the Nickels since January 2017. “She also has a good eye for packaging and a good retail presence.”
To that end, in the summer of 2016, the Nickels took the business out of the house into a 4,100 square-foot building that had served as a church. While Soren watched the bottom line and admits to wondering how’d they support the space, Kilee’s ambition made it work. “We’re like gold fish in a fish bowl -- we grow to fill our boundaries,” she says.
And grow they did, albeit almost exclusively online. You can count on one hand the number of retail spaces carrying their product. No sales people; no distributors; no business development. “We actually reached out to them in 2015,” says Keith Bradley, co-owner of Made in KC, a series of retail outlets that feature nothing but local Kansas City products. “They encompass in real, tangible ways the difference artists, makers, and entrepreneurs are making in Kansas City. They manufacture local. They employ local. All-round they are a great local success story.”
Now almost three years later the pair sits in a stark, white conference room. Stick pins and paint tape subtly marking required touch-up on a contractor’s punch list. Sipping from their respective Yeti’s, they contemplate the future for the company within a new 15,000 square-foot manufacturing facility and corporate headquarters. The pair share telling glances as they offer insights into balancing a husband-and-wife business and raising five boys. It isn’t easy. They allow that compartmentalizing is an admirable goal, but separating work and home is easier said than done.
“You certainly can’t silo 100 percent of the time,” Kilee admits, “but understanding when you need to include your spouse is critical. Somebody ultimately has to make decisions, but you can’t take it personally when a decision goes a different direction. You can’t take it personally, but you have to remember it is a person you’re dealing with.”
Growth has had its perils, including others mimicking the product. “The biggest mistake we made was not hiring a more involved attorney,” Soren concedes. “I’d have gladly taken on the right attorney as a partner in those early days if I’d have known what was in store for us.”
“We never had this vision when we started, but we also never wanted to stagnate,” Kilee says. “We’re now building a corporation with the need for a mission statement, policies, and more management.”
The new space supports that and more -- more room to think, more room for self-discovery, more room to grow.
Want to know more about Nickel & Suede? Find them online here:
Comments