9 Questions with a Maker: This week meet Brandon of Crumble Co

As a teenager, Brandon Love struggled with depression and fitting in. After attempting suicide, Brandon decided to stay busy, get crafty and do good.
That was 4 years ago, and in that time Brandon’s creation which began as a simple candle company has sprawled into an international Kindness Movement! Raising thousands of dollars for crucial life saving foundations, KC Organizations and impacting hundreds of thousands throughout his online community known as the “Crumble Family”.
The Crumble Family was born from Brandon’s Facebook Group of the same name, in 2015. After moving over a thousand miles away from his family and loved ones to find himself, he found (a lot of) friends online who all wanted to rally behind his quirky creations, positive attitude and the life lessons he’s been sharing along the way.
So, in short? Crumble Co. is Brandon Love’s passion child. A platform for his designs and creations to find their way into your heart and home, and make you crack a smile all the while.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Unlike when I started, using my work to cope through some things as I grew up, now I look at life through a Crumble Co. Lens if you will. I’m always sucking in trends and unique ideas as challenges to apply to the wax world. For such a limited art form, I’ve really stretched it’s boundaries and it’s kept me going. I love seeing something I’ve created in someones hands, and homes. It’s just weird, but cool-weird.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
In a world where we kinda find ourselves pigeon holes into School > College > Job > 401K so on, I think makers are both. Even if they are doing the 9-5 grind and making on the side, they are doing the hard work it takes to build a business while dreaming of a better life and that’s something we should all do in some way or another. There’s so many amazing makers in this city, hustling day and night to make it all happen. Even as someone with employees and a huge workspace, I feel so small next to so many hard working women kicking butt and taking name in KC’s art scene.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
Ha! The wax melt (don’t all gasp at once). I think it’s a genius idea for modern home aroma, I can’t stand how it started as a... sorta pyramid scheme? But I’ve used to art form to have a lot of great impact, meet amazing people and build a great life I wouldn’t trade- so no regrets or wishes from me. Hats off to those inventive enough to make this path possible for me.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
This is weird, but cars. Anxiety keeps ,e from getting behind the wheel much, these giant mental boxes we let HUMANS control? Humans!? Who’s trusting us with giant death traps! I for one welcome Teslas automated vehicles, even if they overthrow us.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
I’m HUGELY inspired by Mei Xu, the owner of Chesapeake Bay Candle. I grew up on the Chesapeake, so maybe I’m biased. But she’s a woman of color in a hugely male, white market that’s hard to break into! But she’s in every major Target ever! She has so much moxie, and Target turned her down time after time. I look up to her very much. One day I’d love to be on major retail shelves myself, and she makes me feel that dreams attainable for a gay twenty something in Missouri. Knowing people came before us and DID the thing, is so important as a maker/dreamer/doer.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
We’re an oddly connected bunch. I’m from the East coast where flipping the bird is more popular than waving hello sometimes, but here in KC we are a maker-family. Cheesy but the contrast is so real. I’ve done collaborations, wholesaled creations and shared lessons. I’ve had shoulders to lean on and made life long friends through my weird art that I thought would actually isolate me, not having a work place etc. to meet people. We’re also very forward thinking I feel, and haven’t let certain maker stores in the area take advantage of us as artists. I have a total crush on the KC maker scene.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
Tara Tosner (Lost & Found Design) was a distant craft crush of mine for a few years, she just hustles her way into stores I’d only dare of trying to make connection with. I’m still very young in some sales aspects, and I need to work on my ability to shake a hand and score the deal. She’s my shero in that department and I love running into her works across the city. It’s only ironic now that we’re actually pretty good friends- just don’t tell her I have a craft crush on her, k?
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
Oh you would do this to me. We’re a city of icons. I want to go for the Atkins shuttlecocks, but right now the Western Auto sign is such a representing light for this city! Artists, makers and residents “protested” to get those lights back on through art, street sales, jokes, demands and fundraisers. And we DID IT!! Those blinking lights are back baybay. Just like KC, no coast required.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
I would say come buy our stuff, see our shows etc. but- more importantly- join our community! Get on the Strawberry Swing email list, check out the Cherry Pit Collective, come to workshops, stay in our loops! The best way to grow our community to be in our community. Make friends, come say hi, if you see me at a show, let’s chat! Seriously- shows get slow sometimes, come tell me dad jokes. We’re more than just brands, we’re people who share this great city with you. Replace some big brands in your life with local handmade ones, and you can get to know most of the “CEO’s”!
