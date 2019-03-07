9 Questions with a Maker: This week meet Brandon of Crumble Co

No business plan. No mission statement. No exit strategy.

Welcome to the enterprise world of Soren and Kilee Nickels, co-CEOs of Nickel & Suede, the online success story of a young mom with too much time on her hands and her husband, a contrary accountant. “We were living in Seattle at the time,” Kilee says. “It was that time in my life -- fresh out of college with my first child -- and I needed something productive to do with my free time.” That something was the launch of “One Little Belt,” an offering of quality leather belts for young children made on the front porch of their two-bedroom apartment.