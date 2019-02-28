9 Questions with a Maker: This week’s guest is Shea of Shark Off

Have you ever been to 1 Million Cups? It is a weekly event here in Kansas City that meets in the theater at Plexpod in Westport every Wednesday at 9AM. Their words: “An event for local entrepreneurs to meet and present their startups to the thriving peer network of founders in Kansas City. “ A few weeks back I saw this company present and I wanted to know more! They’re called Shark Off and they make shark repellent jewelry, bracelets and anklets to keep you safe from sharks and they’re based in Overland Park! Sounds interesting right? Here you go, meet Shark Off!
Shark OFF helps you “lose the fear and love the ocean” with shark repellent surfwear jewelry. You read that right. It’s kryptonite for sharks. We’ve packaged patented, effective electrochemical technology as attractive, affordable jewelry.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Fear. And helping people to overcome it. What inspires us daily is hearing the stories of people who are excited to use our product because they are afraid. They know they are living captive to fear - to an unreasonable fear of sharks - and want to break free. We can’t wait to see their pictures and hear their stories of experiencing the ocean without that fear.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
Both and always. Without the dreaming the doing turns into drudgery. Without the doing the dreaming does nothing..
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
We’re really more interested in what’s next. Shea wants to design a comfortable, fashionable women’s suit jacket with some freaking pockets. Geoff has a dozen ideas at any one time about the next fidget spinner. So we log them and get back to shark repellent jewelry.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Charity Marrone of Peppermint Sea Studio said “plastic” and we have to agree with her. It’s not plastic itself, but the fact that when we finally began to understand its chemical makeup and impact on the environment, we failed to innovate, kept producing it and using it recklessly. And we’re not just preaching to the choir. We put our money where are jaws are. Shark OFF has pledged 10% of profits to The Ocean Cleanup. We want the Pacific Ocean garbage “subcontinent” gone by the time our son graduates from high school.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
The shark repellent industry is pretty small and we have worked with many of them. We would choose to share a drink with someone who took a you-didn’t-know-you-needed-it product like ours and brought it to market successfully. Maybe somebody like Lori Greiner from Shark Tank. And Mel Robbins. Love her earnest insights and freely-given resources to help you make your amazing life.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
We love that it shows what KC is really about - creativity, innovation and kindness. We support and help each other. That’s just how we roll. And don’t forget the sass. The home of the best BBQ and awesome jazz must have sass.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
We are impressed with a couple of social change makers here in KC. John Gordon worked in the incredibly flawed social services arena. One of his kids was involved in an agricultural entrepreneurship program and he saw the amazing changes in that young man. So he created BoysGrow - a place where hard work, responsibility and kind guidance bring out the awesome in kids. Another inspiring entrepreneur, Kyle J. Smith, saw the parallels between the skills needed to run a criminal enterprise and a startup. With compassion and an understanding of how difficult it is to get a job after incarceration, he decided to harvest and redirect those skills. Determination, Incorporated guides and supports formerly-incarcerated individuals in building startups and creating jobs. They both rock.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
Well, Shark OFF, of course! Born of practicality (of course, we’re Midwestern) but kinda weird (of course, we’re Midwestern) with a distinct bias toward making the world a better place.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
Share. Please share. It’s nice to be liked, but it’s more important to share the cool things happening in KC with your circle of influence. That’s how it grows. Share.
Want to know more about Shark Off? Find them on social media here:
