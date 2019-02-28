Maker City KC: 5 events to check out this week, February 28-March 6

Have you ever been to 1 Million Cups? It is a weekly event here in Kansas City that meets in the theater at Plexpod in Westport every Wednesday at 9AM. Their words: “An event for local entrepreneurs to meet and present their startups to the thriving peer network of founders in Kansas City. “ A few weeks back I saw this company present and I wanted to know more! They’re called Shark Off and they make shark repellent jewelry, bracelets and anklets to keep you safe from sharks and they’re based in Overland Park! Sounds interesting right? Here you go, meet Shark Off!

Shark OFF helps you “lose the fear and love the ocean” with shark repellent surfwear jewelry. You read that right. It’s kryptonite for sharks. We’ve packaged patented, effective electrochemical technology as attractive, affordable jewelry.