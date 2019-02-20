9 Questions with a Maker: This week’s guest is Cydney of Cydney Ross Porcelain

CYDNEY ROSS porcelain accessories are precision-crafted in Kansas City, Missouri. Inspired by architecture and flaunting a contemporary aesthetic, all works are handmade in small batches with a keen eye for details. Starting with a slab of clay, Cydney designs jewelry by cutting strips of graphite and cream colored clays into geometric shapes, and creates incised details with a knife. She then goes through a labor-intensive process that includes brushing on glaze details, multiple kiln firings, and two rounds of hand-sanding to create a visually stunning wearable with tactile qualities. Several pieces feature pops of colorful glaze and accents of 12k gold or platinum luster that is applied by brush and fired into place. Dress them up or down, Cydney Ross porcelain accessories are perfect for day and evening attire.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Whether I’m working on my newest series porcelain jewelry or have a sculpture in progress, I find I’m always inspired by urban and rural architecture. Whether it’s the clean lines and geometry seen downtown or the wonderfully gritty texture of old, worn down barns and bridges, there’s always something that I find visually exciting and inspiring!
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
More often than not makers are both dreamers and doers! At least that’s the motto many of my creative KC friends and I share. We’re always up for dreaming big but then in order to realize these ideas, it takes a lot of strategic planning and of course, “doing”!
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
For obvious reasons I wish I had been the one to start Facebook or Instagram! I use social media to stay connected with friends, family, and as a primary marketing tool for my business.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Any kind of weapon that has the sole intention of killing people like automatic guns, nuclear bombs, etc. I don’t see any reason for those to be embraced, especially by non-military folks.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
I would love to fly out to LA and have a drink with Cathy Heller, the host of podcast “Don’t Keep Your Day Job”! Though she’s not directly in my industry, she’s been an inspiration to me as I recently quit my day job to pursue my creative endeavors full-time. I’d love to pick her brain and swap stories!
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
I love that I’m seeing more and more of my friends leaving their day jobs to pursue their passions full-time (myself included!). I also love that there’s more focus collaborations and that the scarcity mindset is starting to shrink. We all have a better chance at succeeding when we work and share ideas together.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
There are so many!! Whitney Manney is a fashion designer who constantly blows me away with her fearless use of color and patterns as well as her drive to set and achieve higher goals. You can see her work at www.whitneymanney.com. I also want to give a shout out to dear maker friends, textile artist, Debbie Barrett-Jones and metal jewelry artist, Kelly Connor of Merit Made. They bring so much joy to my life and I think everyone should check out their precision-crafted artwork!
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
There are so many! Belger Crane Yard Studios brings ceramic makers together by providing affordable studio spaces and classes for all experience levels. And then of course there is The Strawberry Swing! These events bring makers of all disciplines from all over the Greater Kansas City Area into one spot where you can meet and support the makers’ community!
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
Not only should you shop locally, but purchase handmade items throughout the year! I’ve noticed folks are all about buying from small businesses during the winter holidays, which is awesome, but once the sentiment of the season wears off, try to remember that those small businesses are still doing their best to make ends meet!
You can learn more about Cydney Ross and her creative endeavors online at www.cydneyross.com.
Want to know more about Cydney Ross Porcelain? Find them on social media here:
