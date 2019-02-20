9 Questions with a Maker: This week’s guest is Cydney of Cydney Ross Porcelain

A decorated longboard stands on end, a quiet greeter to the pungent Parkville home of Mekanika Studios. ”That’s right. I moved to Kansas City to skateboard,” says Mekanika’s founder and creative visionary, Kris Johnson. A native Californian, Johnson made his way to Kansas City via Nixa, Missouri 16 years ago. A move that was unplanned and full of uncertainty. “I came here with no place to live, no job, just a need to skateboard.”

Finding a home with a casual acquaintance, at best, he took up residence and landed a job with a local printing company, managing large-format printing, vinyl decals and signage. The work paid the bills, but that was about it. “I think we sold more used cars than signs,” he says.