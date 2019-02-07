They grew from their Dining Room Table to five Warehouses, meet Reed Kerr Opportunities

He calls her the face of the business. She calls him the one with the outlandish ideas. In both cases it’s difficult to overstate the wild ride Terry and Janis Reed have navigated these more than 30 years. The couple first met on a blind date in Oklahoma City and were married three months later. That spontaneity, capped with a mountain-side wedding, would prove prescient as they embarked on their business lives. “Our first effort was an online dating service,” Janis says.
“Our biggest mistake is that we didn’t pursue it,” Terry laments. “Much of what we built was based on a compatibility test and a book to determine if couples were made for each other. We were ahead of our time.”We never took the test,” he adds. “Probably a good thing,” she says.
“Reed Kerr Opportunities (REKO) was incorporated in 1988 long before we knew what opportunities and adventures lay ahead of us,” Janis says. The couple started an ultralight company. The featherweight fixed wing aircrafts enjoyed a surge in popularity in the early 1980s and the Reeds, feeding off Terry’s aeronautic background, were quick to leverage the short-lived fad.
“Hugh Downs, of 20/20 fame, single-handedly destroyed an industry in 30 minutes,” Terry recalls. A Downs’ expose revealed the dangers of flying the inconsistent crafts. “You couldn’t buy liability insurance the next day and that was that.” Terry’s military experiences in Vietnam and his applied engineering background in the manufacturing, oil and gas industries and his pilot’s license would then once again be asked to favor the United States government in Mexico.
From those experiences Terry wrote a best-selling book that became the foundation for a fulfillment company that’s spent a quarter century servicing its clients. Terry penned his tome and Janis applied her real estate background to make ends meet. Soon thereafter Terry began barnstorming the country, the darling of talk radio driving demand for his published work; the company’s fulfillment services grew.
On the back end, the publisher couldn’t keep up and went bankrupt trying to keep up with demand. “They had never had a bestseller before,” he recalls with a chuckle. The Reeds resolved the publishing quandary, but fulfillment was another matter. “The fulfillment company was not paying us,” Janis says. “We hired an answering service. Bought an 800-number which was not easy to do in those days and had it come to our house.”
The Reeds eliminated the distributor from the supply chain and instead of Terry garnering a 10 percent royalty, or less, he was earning a wholesale commission on each of the books sold. “When people heard I was making $15 a book, well the word got around quickly and soon we had authors come calling,” Terry says. If they had a substantive edition, the authors were otherwise making two dollars a book.
The Reeds were one of the earliest founders of direct-to-consumer selling. “It’s amazing what they did for the world of authors,” Megan Day says. Day, co-founder of Burnt Finger BBQ with her husband Jason, have been REKO customers since 2011.
The Reeds in turn took their operation from the dining room table to their 300-square foot garage to an outbuilding to a warehouse in 1999. Today they report operating out of five warehouses with more than 20,000 unique products.
Along the way, as no computer programs existed to support their burgeoning venture, Terry created proprietary software to meet the demands of growing the business, including mailing labels, packing slips, shipping integrations and postage indicia. “They largely ship our dry goods and seasonings,” Day says. “They are a great resource for all of our shipping needs, even occasionally recommending new markets for us.”
Behind the growth of the Reed’s full-service fulfillment company something even more powerful was taking root. Their younger two sons, Baxter and Elliott, both in their 30s now, live with autism. Janis and Terry Reed were building a business that could promise a future where people with various levels of special needs can retain meaningful and gainful employment.
Today the boys can be found at their stations in the bowels of the REKO shipping facility. “The schools told us (he’ll) never read,” Terry says. “Today he reads every label, identifies errors in them, and operates at 90 percent ability.” Their mission not only holds promise for gainful employment for people with special needs, but simultaneously could hold an answer for the labor shortage in the shipping and fulfillment industries. At a time when third-party shipping, largely driven by e-commerce with what sales channel experts report is worth over $372 billion, the industry is struggling to fill vacant positions.
Meantime, Terry is working to rejuvenate a manufacturing presence in Kansas City; Janis is putting her best face forward in advancing employment and specifically fulfillment opportunities to those who need a hand up. And together they aspire to organize independent shipping companies to take on the big boys. Amazon, among them.
“There needs to be a coalition of private fulfillment companies,” Janis says, echoing Terry’s frustration with the big companies eroding the independent fulfillment house’s businesses.
