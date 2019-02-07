Maker City KC

Maker City KC: 5 Events to Check Out this Week, February 7-13

By Chris Haghirian

February 07, 2019 08:54 AM

We want to be your aggregator of cool events and serve as a resource for you on what is happening within the Maker community. Here’s our picks for the week and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:

Thursday, February 7

Friday, February 8

Saturday, February 9

Have an event we should know about? Email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com

  Comments  