Maker City KC: 5 Events to Check Out this Week, February 7-13

He calls her the face of the business. She calls him the one with the outlandish ideas. In both cases it’s difficult to overstate the wild ride Terry and Janis Reed have navigated these more than 30 years. The couple first met on a blind date in Oklahoma City and were married three months later. That spontaneity, capped with a mountain-side wedding, would prove prescient as they embarked on their business lives. “Our first effort was an online dating service,” Janis says.

“Our biggest mistake is that we didn’t pursue it,” Terry laments. “Much of what we built was based on a compatibility test and a book to determine if couples were made for each other. We were ahead of our time.”We never took the test,” he adds. “Probably a good thing,” she says.