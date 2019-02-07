9 Questions with A Maker: This Week’s guest is Ian of Oz Shaving

Oz Shaving founder Ian Duermeier got his first shaving brush at age 18 and has been chasing the perfect shave ever since. With a fascination for the art and style of bygone eras and memories of his own father’s lather and brush, he was immediately attracted to traditional wet shaving. After researching what could be made on a lathe he eventually turned out a useable shaving brush and razor handle. From there curiosity led him to the study of soap making, fragrance design, and cosmetic creation. Oz Shaving grew from the desire to make the daily shave routine not just more bearable, but something to look forward to.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Books, music, and art.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
You have to be both.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
About 10 years ago I thought It would be great to have a small Bluetooth keyring that I could make beep when I lose my keys.
4. What is the worst invention/product still embraced by modern society?
The cartridge razor.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Perry Romanowski (cosmetic chemist) I am fascinated by the chemistry aspects of cosmetic formulations.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
Community workshops.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
There is an artist named Bryan Fyfee who’s work I absolutely love.
8. What Kansas City creation/icon best reflects our makers’ community?
The library’s Community Bookshelf.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
Shop local.
