Maker City KC: 5 Events to Check Out this Week, Jan 31-Feb 6

We want to be your aggregator of cool events and serve as a resource for you on what cool happenings within the Maker community are taking place this week. Here’s our picks and you can see even more events on our Facebook page:
Thursday, January 31
Saturday, February 2
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Wednesday, February 6
Thursday, February 7
- ArtWorks - Queuing Your Online Presence at 6PM at Bloch Venture Hub 4328 Madison Ave (KCMO)
- Conversation: Entrepreneurship, Economics & Education at 6PM at KCK Community College
And coming soon Saturday, February 9
Have an event we should know about? Email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com
Comments