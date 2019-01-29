9 Questions with A Maker: This Week’s guest is Stefani at Wonder Pawz

Wonder Pawz is the art business of Kansas City, MO based digital artist Stefani Domenico. Stefani graduated from Johnson County Community College with a degree in Graphic Design in 2001. She studied and created Fine Art for a decade before that. She’s been doing freelance graphic design work since 2001.
She gets asked all the time at events, “Sooooo, um what is this?” No worries if you’re not sure either. She tries to best summarize her artwork as, “I am a Digital Artist and what I do is called Digital Painting. I use digital photographs as a part of my process and I also illustrate and digitally airbrush my artwork. I use Adobe Photoshop and a Wacom tablet with a Digital Pen tool. I create Animal Artworks that I sell online and at events. I also create Custom Pet Portraits for the public. Do I take your pets photograph? No, I do not. I do something even better than that, I transform the photos of your pet that you take into a beautiful work of art. I create digital painted landscapes and themed backgrounds for your pet to be showcased in. Simply choose which design you like best and then upload a high resolution digital photograph of your pet or pets and let the magic begin.” Start shopping now at www.wonderpawz.com.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Nature, animals, cartoons, happiness, and all the colors of the rainbow! My artwork is very colorful and I embrace that.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
I think Makers have to be both, but I would say I’m definitely more of a Dreamer.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
Definitely crayons! How cool would that be to say that I created crayons?
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Bombs :{
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Walt Disney. He was a fascinating figure of great historical importance around our globe and brought us Mickey Mouse. Mickey holds a special place in children’s hearts and we were all kids once. :}
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
I love most that creative people with the ability to also be business people are making and selling arts and goods in our city and inventing things. This supports local artists vs. big business and is so inspiring and empowering. Kid makers are my favorite makers to meet!
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
Sarah Presley of My Paper Garden. Her story of how she started is very moving and her work is beautiful. She makes amazing goods from vintage maps and stamps.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
The KCMO logo with the X in the middle created by The Bunker in Westport. My favorite version of this is the KCMO Rainbow Tee and I think the rainbow symbolism reflects the diversity of the KCMO Maker Movement fabulously! I wear mine often.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
To attend KC events that support KC Makers and Artists such as The Strawberry Swing or the Westport Art Fair. Meet the Makers and then support us and the movement by the power of your dollar!
