9 Questions With A Maker: This week’s feature is Charity Marrone of Peppermint Sea Studio

Peppermint Sea Studio’s mission is to connect people through shared creative experiences in an inspirational environment. At the studio you are welcome to create on your own, with friends or to be in the company of other kindred spirits. This space is where you can reconnect to your own soul. We would love to guide you into a more creative life. Charity Marrone at Peppermint Sea Studio has created a space for makers (practicing artists) to have community and a place to share their skills with others who would like to make more things. Peppermint Sea Studio is located at 5915 Johnson Drive in Mission, Kansas.
1. What inspires you and your work?
Finding something broken or discarded and mixing it with something new or making into something new certainly is the place where I see true beauty in the world.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers?
BOTH! Doer’s of dreams
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
The Record player. I will never understand that magical box?! I greatly appreciate music and prefer to listen to it as I work in its pure form.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Plastic.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Wes Anderson. His take on creativity and the importance of the smallest detail is fantastic. He can bring you into the story in a holistic way, from the visual details and colors, love for all things vintage and modern simplicity, to the soundtracks that often make up as much of the movies as the actual dialogue.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
It has become part of Kansas City’s identity in general. As part of the midwest, Kansas City is associated with hardworking, strongly connected communities, and an overall inviting presence. All of which the makers value and offer directly, especially now, in a time where these are the things that are going to make a difference.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
Katie Van Dieren. She started as a maker and believed in others enough to take on a business 100% reliant upon other makers. She has created a unique community and culture in Kansas City that is as contagious as her beautiful smile! I am proud of her as she also is stepping into a new role connecting communities across KC and balances that with family responsibilities. I respect that when she takes on something she pursues it passionately and invests wholeheartedly.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
Murals! What a visual way to bring beauty to our community and provide spaces for folks to interact with the art! Make more murals and less billboards.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
The smallest contribution, like on Instagram, shared post, buy a handmade card, cup of coffee, or gift, genuinely MATTERS and makes a direct impact. A human being is on the receiving end, feeling supported, able to buy another round of supplies and encouraged to keep going.
