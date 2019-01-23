The First Newsletter Was A Good Time, Let’s Do It Again, Round 2

In case you missed our first newsletter, here’s round two! This is your WEEKLY newsletter from Maker City KC. Our goal is to be in your inbox every Thursday and to tell you the stories of the people that MAKE Kansas City a great city.
Maker City KC is a place that will highlight the city’s many makers and entrepreneurs, creating an audience for the city’s maker spaces and the spirit of innovation in our city. We’ll depict and discuss the many dimensions of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and the opportunities it creates for Kansas City. And, as part of increasing civic engagement, we’ll give voice to the many forms of civic innovation and place-making that are making our city a smarter city from the bottom-up.
Our platform will be a center of engagement devoted to bringing together makers and change agents from all over Kansas City. By having this centralized platform, makers and future makers can discover others from around the city, not just in their own neighborhoods. Listening and talking is the most human we can get - this is a place for people to come together and build synergy across their many diverse efforts to create a different and more inclusionary Kansas City.
