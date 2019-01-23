Maker City KC

5 Events to Check Out This Week

By Chris Haghirian

January 23, 2019 02:36 PM

We want to be your aggregator for events and serve as a resource for you on happenings within the Maker community. Here’s our picks of the week, you can see even more events on our Facebook page.

Saturday, January 26

Sunday, January 27

Wednesday, January 30

Have an event we should know about? Email Chris at chaghirian@kcstar.com

  Comments  