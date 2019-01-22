Hello, my name is Maker City KC.

Introductions are always hard. You never know what to say as you’re trying to get to know someone and learn about them. With that being said we’ll try and make that easy for you!
Maker City KC is a place that will highlight the city’s many makers and entrepreneurs, creating an audience for the city’s maker spaces and the spirit of innovation in our city. We’ll depict and discuss the many dimensions of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and the opportunities it creates for Kansas City. And, as part of increasing civic engagement, we’ll give voice to the many forms of civic innovation and place-making that are making our city a smarter city from the bottom-up.
Our platform will be a center of engagement devoted to bringing together makers and change agents from all over Kansas City. By having this centralized platform, makers and future makers can discover others from around the city, not just in their own neighborhoods. Listening and talking is the most human we can get - this is a place for people to come together and build synergy across their many diverse efforts to create a different and more inclusionary Kansas City.
In short, we want to tell the stories of the people that MAKE Kansas City a great city.
We’ll be in your inbox every Thursday and we promise to share interesting stories about interesting people. Please forward this email to your friends that might find it interesting, thanks!
