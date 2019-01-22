Maker City KC Contributors

Rachael and Erik Messner didn’t dream of becoming beekeepers when they were growing up in Lee’s Summit. But in a few short years, they have grown a backyard hobby into a thriving small business. Erik is a professional engineer and Rachael attended Kansas City Art Institute with an emphasis on photography and design. These backgrounds led the way to a perfect pairing for Messner Bee Farm and these two Beeks (Bee + Geek), as they lovingly refer to themselves. They can now add professional beekeepers to their resumes.





When The Messners got married, they spent most of their free time in their backyard, gardening, growing food, and tending to chickens. In 2011, they got their first hive and began what would soon become a full-time job and way of living. Erik suffered from seasonal allergies and knew that eating local, raw honey was a way to combat them. They began with one hive. Shortly after, Erik was offered a job in New Zealand working in earthquake recovery. While in New Zealand, Rachael realized many people were making a living doing what they loved: creating. She fondly remembers a woman who harvested her own clay, creating pots and other items. When they returned stateside, Rachael couldn’t stop thinking about how she could become a maker. She started sculpting items out of clay, like buttons and earrings. Erik began harvesting honey in the new hive and Rachael began using the beeswax to make lip gloss and soap. This led to more apothecary products like solid perfume lockets (made using beeswax and hand-shaped clay) and beard oil.