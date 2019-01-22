Maker City KC Contributors

Bob Martin is an award-winning journalist who has been waxing poetic about small businesses for three decades. Practicing his prose, he is co-founder of five thriving startups in the Kansas City Metro, including the iWerx family of business incubators and co-working spaces. Follow him on Twitter @scribe827 for business advice, esoteric sports insights and the secrets to grilling a mean tri-tip.
Katie Mabry van Dieren is the is the Owner and Curator of one of the world’s top indie craft fairs, The Strawberry Swing and the Co-Founder and Director of Arts & Programming of Troost Market Collective, a non-profit organization whose mission is to create equitable economic opportunity for creative entrepreneurs, inspiring future generations through innovative partnerships and programming. Katie is a champion for community and the maker movement. She graduated with a degree in Print Journalism from Kansas State University. Follow her on Instagram @strawberryswingkc and @troostmarketcollective
