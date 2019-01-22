9 Questions With A Maker: This week’s guest is Wasteland Society

Hi, we are Wasteland Society. We are an apparel brand inspired by the underground, the weird, the youth, post-punk, 80’s and 90’s pop culture, and the idea of living life on the opposite end of the spectrum to the fullest. We believe in the right to be weird and individual.
1. What inspires you and your work?
80’s/90’s pop culture, post-punk/grunge music, and other streetwear brands we aspire to be like - like Chinatown Market, Petals and Peacocks, and Bow3ry - and take some of our inspiration from them as well.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers? In our opinion makers are both.
Makers are doers who bring their dreams to life through their artwork and creations.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
The MP3 player/iPod.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Plastic.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Mike Cherman because he inspired us to be a self-taught/in-house brand. We look at his brand (Chinatown Market) and they print and embroider everything in-house just like we do.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
The open stage you have to showcase your work and the acceptance of the maker community. We have formed some really amazing bonds with some of the other makers here and I don’t think you find that in other cities.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
There are too many makers that impress us on a regular basis, but two that really stand out to us are Tara from Whiskey + Bone and Lance from KC Beard Co.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
We don’t think there is any one thing that says it all about the makers’ community in Kansas City. It is collectives like the Troost Market Collective and Cherry Pit Collective that give makers a space to create and hone their craft and it is events like the Maker Faire and Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair and people like Katie that allow those makers to showcase their work.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
To shop small and support local businesses. To go to the events and markets that are hosted by great organizations like Strawberry Swing and Troost Market Collective and to spread the word when they see a maker they like.
