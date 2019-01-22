5 Events to Check Out This Week

We want to be your aggregator for events and serve as a resource for you on happenings within the Maker community. Here’s our picks of the week, you can see even more events on our Facebook page:
Wednesday, January 23
- 1 Million Cups at Plexpod at 9AM (Westport)
- Cocktails & Conversation with Andy Rieger at P.S. at Hotel Phillips at 7PM (Downtown KC)
- Welding For Everyone!: Intro To Welding at Hammerspace Community Workshop & Makerspace at 6PM (KCMO)
- Lino Print/Make Your Own Tea Towels class at Peppermint Sea Studio at 6:30PM (Mission, KS)
- DIY Candles with Untamed Supply at Fetch at 6:30PM (West Bottoms, KCMO)
