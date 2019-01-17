Hello, my name is Maker City KC.

Introductions are always hard. You never know what to say as you’re trying to get to know someone and learn about them. With that being said we’ll try and make that easy for you!
Maker City KC is a place that will highlight the city’s many makers and entrepreneurs, creating an audience for the city’s maker spaces and the spirit of innovation in our city. We’ll depict and discuss the many dimensions of the 4th Industrial Revolution, and the opportunities it creates for Kansas City. And, as part of increasing civic engagement, we’ll give voice to the many forms of civic innovation and place-making that are making our city a smarter city from the bottom-up.
Our platform will be a center of engagement devoted to bringing together makers and change agents from all over Kansas City. By having this centralized platform, makers and future makers can discover others from around the city, not just in their own neighborhoods. Listening and talking is the most human we can get - this is a place for people to come together and build synergy across their many diverse efforts to create a different and more inclusionary Kansas City.
In short, we want to tell the stories of the people that MAKE Kansas City a great city.
We’ll be in your inbox every Thursday and we promise to share interesting stories about interesting people. Please forward this email to your friends that might find it interesting, thanks!
5 Events to Check Out This Week
We want to be your aggregator for events and serve as a resource for you on happenings within the Maker community. Here’s our picks of the week, you can see even more events on our Facebook page:
Sunday, January 20
Wednesday, January 23
- 1 Million Cups at Plexpod at 9AM (Westport)
- Cocktails & Conversation with Andy Rieger at P.S. at Hotel Phillips at 7PM (Downtown KC)
- Welding For Everyone!: Intro To Welding at Hammerspace Community Workshop & Makerspace at 6PM (KCMO)
- Lino Print/Make Your Own Tea Towels class at Peppermint Sea Studio at 6:30PM (Mission, KS)
ONE MILLIONS BEES ARE BUZZING AT MESSNER BEE FARM
By: Katie Mabry van Dieren
Owner/Curator of The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair and Co-Founder of Troost Market Collective and Contributor to Maker City KC
Rachael and Erik Messner didn’t dream of becoming beekeepers when they were growing up in Lee’s Summit. But in a few short years, they have grown a backyard hobby into a thriving small business. Erik is a professional engineer and Rachael attended Kansas City Art Institute with an emphasis on photography and design. These backgrounds led the way to a perfect pairing for Messner Bee Farm and these two Beeks (Bee + Geek), as they lovingly refer to themselves. They can now add professional beekeepers to their resumes.
When The Messners got married, they spent most of their free time in their backyard, gardening, growing food, and tending to chickens. In 2011, they got their first hive and began what would soon become a full-time job and way of living. Erik suffered from seasonal allergies and knew that eating local, raw honey was a way to combat them. They began with one hive. Shortly after, Erik was offered a job in New Zealand working in earthquake recovery. While in New Zealand, Rachael realized many people were making a living doing what they loved: creating. She fondly remembers a woman who harvested her own clay, creating pots and other items. When they returned stateside, Rachael couldn’t stop thinking about how she could become a maker. She started sculpting items out of clay, like buttons and earrings. Erik began harvesting honey in the new hive and Rachael began using the beeswax to make lip gloss and soap. This led to more apothecary products like solid perfume lockets (made using beeswax and hand-shaped clay) and beard oil.
When the Messner’s realized there was a real demand for the actual honey they were cultivating, not just the apothecary items, their operations grew. They went from one hive to 15 and started making bottled honey, creamed honey, and honey sticks. They sold their products at craft fairs, like The Strawberry Swing, as well as online and soon, storefronts started carrying their products. They purchased property from Erik’s family in Raytown in 2017 with the dream of opening a retail store. The building that now houses this dream was originally a chicken house dating back to the 1920s. The Messner’s currently have 19 hives on their farm. This translates to almost 1 million bees in the summer and 200,000 bees during the winter months. When asked where the bees go for the winter, Rachael says, “The queen stops laying eggs as the temperature drops, so most of her worker bees (females) age out and die. She hangs with what’s left of her posse, but they kick out the drones (male bee whose primary goal is to mate with an unfertilized queen). They form a winter cluster and basically huddle together until warmer weather comes. They vibrate their flight muscles to generate heat.”
Once The Messners began tending to the hives, they realized how complicated it is for bees to make honey. After experiencing Colony Collapse, what Rachael describes as worker bees caring more about the hive then themselves, so if one is sick, it leaves to go die and the other worker bees follow. “The worker bees will leave a perfectly good colony, abandoning the queen, plenty of food, and some nurse bees to care for the immature baby bees, but the colony can’t function without worker bees!” Rachael says. So she and Erik now use their expertise to educate about processes like bee pollination and the need for protection, so bees can continue pollinating and creating honey. Rachael hopes being advocates for the honey bee will lead to more research and communication in the scientific community regarding what is going wrong with the bees when colonies collapse. “There is no real answer. Scientists say it a combination of multiple environmental factors or some disease that we can’t see.” says Rachael. One of these factors is pesticide poisoning through exposure to pesticides applied to crops. The Messners follow natural beekeeping practices, which means they use a sustainable treatment strategy to minimize losses and perpetuate the evolutionary selection of resilient and independently healthy bees, which is also gentle on their colonies. They use organic acids found in nature and also communicate with their neighbors and the public at-large about their pesticide and insecticide use.
Rachael describes their beekeeping lifestyle with a Theodore Roosevelt quote: “Far and away the best prize that life has to offer is the chance to work hard at work worth doing.”
The Messner Bee Farm is located at 8301 Westridge Road in Raytown, Missouri. You can find them there Thursday through Sunday from 10-5. You can shop online at www.messnerbeefarm.com.
9 Questions With A Maker: This week’s guest is Wasteland Society
Hi, we are Wasteland Society. We are an apparel brand inspired by the underground, the weird, the youth, post-punk, 80’s and 90’s pop culture, and the idea of living life on the opposite end of the spectrum to the fullest. We believe in the right to be weird and individual.
1. What inspires you and your work?
80’s/90’s pop culture, post-punk/grunge music, and other streetwear brands we aspire to be like - like Chinatown Market, Petals and Peacocks, and Bow3ry - and take some of our inspiration from them as well.
2. Are makers doers or dreamers? In our opinion makers are both.
Makers are doers who bring their dreams to life through their artwork and creations.
3. What invention / product do you wish you would have created?
The MP3 player/iPod.
4. What is the worst invention / product still embraced by modern society?
Plastic.
5. If you could sit down and have a drink with any person in your industry, who would it be and why?
Mike Cherman because he inspired us to be a self-taught/in-house brand. We look at his brand (Chinatown Market) and they print and embroider everything in-house just like we do.
6. What do you love most about the Maker Movement happening in Kansas City right now?
The open stage you have to showcase your work and the acceptance of the maker community. We have formed some really amazing bonds with some of the other makers here and I don’t think you find that in other cities.
7. Who or what is another maker in Kansas City that you’re impressed and inspired by?
There are too many makers that impress us on a regular basis, but two that really stand out to us are Tara from Whiskey + Bone and Lance from KC Beard Co.
8. What Kansas City creation / icon best reflects our makers’ community?
We don’t think there is any one thing that says it all about the makers’ community in Kansas City. It is collectives like the Troost Market Collective and Cherry Pit Collective that give makers a space to create and hone their craft and it is events like the Maker Faire and Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair and people like Katie that allow those makers to showcase their work.
9. If you could ask people to do just ONE thing to support the Maker Movement what would you ask or tell them?
To shop small and support local businesses. To go to the events and markets that are hosted by great organizations like Strawberry Swing and Troost Market Collective and to spread the word when they see a maker they like.
Maker City KC Contributors
Bob is an award-winning journalist who has been waxing poetic about small businesses for three decades. Practicing his prose, he is co-founder of five thriving startups in the Kansas City Metro, including the iWerx family of business incubators and co-working spaces. Follow him on Twitter @scribe827 for business advice, esoteric sports insights and the secrets to grilling a mean tri-tip.
Katie Mabry van Dieren is the is the Owner and Curator of one of the world’s top indie craft fairs, The Strawberry Swing and the Co-Founder and Director of Arts & Programming of Troost Market Collective, a non-profit organization whose mission is to create equitable economic opportunity for creative entrepreneurs, inspiring future generations through innovative partnerships and programming. Katie is a champion for community and the maker movement. She graduated with a degree in Print Journalism from Kansas State University. Follow her on Instagram @strawberryswingkc and @troostmarketcollective
