Priest sex abuse victims want Pennsylvania-style investigation in Missouri, Kansas

Missouri and Kansas authorities need to launch grand jury-style investigations into clergy sexual abuse crimes and cover-ups in the Catholic church similar to the one conducted in Pennsylvania that released its shocking findings last week, a local attorney and abuse victims said Monday.
Rebecca Randles, a Kansas City attorney who has represented victims in dozens of priest sexual abuse lawsuits, says at least 228 current and former priests in Missouri and the Kansas City area have been accused of harming children. But only a handful, she says, have been charged and one supervisor punished.
Authorities in other states, Randles said, have been more creative about pursuing and exposing child sex crimes.
“A report like the grand jury report just issued by the six dioceses in Pennsylvania shocks us because it compiles into one place the litany of abuses that have systematically been carried out by errant priests preying on young children,” Randles said. “Pennsylvania, Boston, Ireland — these places are not unique. The Diocese of Kansas City-St. Joseph, the Archdiocese of St. Louis, the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau and the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas have numbers that are not so different.”
Randles and some sexual abuse victims scheduled a news conference for 1 p.m. Monday to call on the Kansas and Missouri attorneys general as well as local prosecutors to investigate. All law enforcement personnel in both states, she said, should “use their bully pulpits to beg victims, witnesses and whistleblowers to report known or suspected crimes and cover-ups to secular authorities.”
The Pennsylvania report, released last Tuesday, said the grand jury had investigated child sex abuse in six of the state’s eight Roman Catholic dioceses and found that church leaders covered up sexual abuse by more than 300 priests over seven decades. More than 1,000 child victims were identifiable from the internal church documents the grand jury examined, the report said, adding that because records were lost and other victims were afraid to come forward, the actual number is likely in the thousands.
The report contained horrific details of some of the abuse and prompted calls for change from Catholics and non-Catholics alike. On Thursday, the executive committee of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced that it was conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the former archbishop of Washington, D.C., who stepped down last month in the wake of accusations that he sexually abused priests, seminarians and minors. The U.S. bishops also said they wanted to open new and confidential channels for reporting complaints against bishops and advocate for more effective resolution of future complaints.
The leaders of both Kansas City-area dioceses said last week that people had a right to be furious at the Pennsylvania grand jury’s findings. They said church leaders must step up, show that they’re sorry and ensure the abuses never happen again.
And on Monday, Pope Francis released a 2,000-word letter admitting that the Vatican hadn’t done enough to address the issue.
“With shame and repentance, we acknowledge as an ecclesial community that we were not where we should have been, that we did not act in a timely manner, realizing the magnitude and the gravity of the damage done to so many lives,” Francis said. “We showed no care for the little ones; we abandoned them.”
Francis referred to the abuse as “crimes that inflict deep wounds of pain and powerlessness, primarily among the victims, but also in their family members and in the larger community of believers and nonbelievers alike.”
“Looking back to the past, no effort to beg pardon and to seek to repair the harm done will ever be sufficient,” he said. “Looking ahead to the future, no effort must be spared to create a culture able to prevent such situations from happening, but also to prevent the possibility of their being covered up and perpetuated.”
Two former Kansas City-area priests are among those named in the explosive Pennsylvania grand jury report: the Rev. Mark Honhart, who served in numerous parishes in the Kansas City-St. Joseph diocese from 1980 to 2001; and the Rev. Marvin Justi, who was co-pastor of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Shawnee in 1972. Both priests later ended up in Pennsylvania.
Ordained in 1980, Honhart was the subject of three sexual abuse lawsuits stemming from his time in Kansas City. The civil suits were part of a $10 million settlement the diocese agreed to in 2014 involving 30 lawsuits that alleged sexual abuse by priests. Justi, who was ordained in 1958, died of cancer in 2009.
Since the report was released, calls have gone out across the country for other states to conduct similar investigations into clergy sexual abuse.
“Is Pennsylvania the only place where the Catholic Church has behaved so horrifically? Hardly,” said the Rev. James Connell, a priest of the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and a member of Catholic Whistleblowers, a network of priests, members of religious orders and laypersons. “Throughout the country people should demand the establishment of far-reaching grand jury investigations into the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse scandal. Doing so would serve the common good of our society.”
He said civil governments need to take the lead “and do what the church won’t do.”
“Many more grand juries need to be impaneled and empowered to find and declare the truth because without truth there can be no justice and without justice there will be no healing,” he said.
Many also are calling on states to eliminate their statutes of limitations on child sexual abuse crimes so priests from older cases can be criminally prosecuted.
“We are not satisfied by the few charges we can bring, which represent only a tiny percentage of all the child abusers we saw,” the Pennsylvania grand jury said in its report. “We are sick over all the crimes that will go unpunished and uncompensated. ... And we are going to make our recommendations for how the laws should change so that maybe no one will have to conduct another inquiry like this one.”
