‘I do exist!’: Kim Crawford on selling his brand to start Loveblock wines

Nearly every wine drinker, and a good number of non-wine drinkers, know of Kim Crawford.
Kim Crawford wines, especially the Marlborough (New Zealand) sauvignon blanc, can be found in seemingly every supermarket and wine and spirits store from coast to coast and border to border! Kim Crawford has become synonymous with Kiwi Sauvignon.
There’s a funny thing about that. Kim Crawford the man hasn’t had anything to do with Kim Crawford the brand for 10 years.
And, making things even more ironic is the fact that most Americans think Kim Crawford is a woman!
I chatted with Crawford recently about the gender confusion, Kim Crawford wines and his current project, Loveblock.
To begin with, I asked him what was most important that readers know about him?
“First and foremost, that I’m a man and I do exist!” Crawford said, feigning anger before breaking into a chuckle. “You know, if it weren’t for Kim Novak (the actress), Kim still would be a man’s name.”
I didn’t have the heart to tell Crawford that Novak’s real name is Marilyn Pauline. I was already off track.
Crawford, who was at the Cellar Rat in Kansas City recently to promote his Loveblock wines, sold the Kim Crawford brand to a company called Vincor in 2003. He needed cash to double capacity and the banks weren’t lending. It worked.
Kim Crawford wines continued to grow in both production and popularity, becoming one of the early New Zealand brands to gain recognition in the U.S.
It was bolstered by a solid, consistent style of sauvignon blanc at a price point well below the Kiwi luxury brand Cloudy Bay, and had a name that was easy to recognize and pronounce.
Kim Crawford’s stock was rising, but things took a dramatic turn when the label was gobbled up by Constellation Brands, the world’s largest wine company, in 2006. Crawford left the company six months later with enough cash to buy more vineyards (he already owned 100 acres) and start a new winery.
There was also a legal agreement that he couldn’t make wine until 2009 and that he could never make wine using the name Kim Crawford.
“They own the rights to the written words ‘Kim Crawford, an alcoholic beverage,’” Crawford explained. I asked him if that ever angered him and he was thoroughly pragmatic. “We set up Kim Crawford so that we could do Loveblock. We had no money, so in order for us to do what we’re doing now, we had to sell the Kim Crawford brand, and along with it, the name.”
Kim and his wife Erica now own all their vineyards and completely control the Loveblock brand and its wines.
The Crawfords have 200 acres in Marlborough’s Awartere Valley, their organic Loveblock vineyard, which produces sauvignon blanc and pinot gris, and another 20 acres in Central Otago on which they grow pinot noir.
I tasted both wines prior to visiting with Crawford. They are, in a word, delicious.
Loveblock wines are restrained, elegant and complex, much more in line with Crawford’s own personality than the Kim Crawford wines.
“We’re slowing trying to move away from mainstream sauvignon blancs and make a more interesting style, what I call a more mature style.”
“The Kim Crawford style is like a teenager with hormones raging and the wine going in all sorts of directions for maximum impact. Loveblock is more mature. You know, when you’re 35 and you’ve settled down, you’re more complex,” Crawford mused.
Still, I wondered if he had any regrets on missing what has become a multimillion case brand, one that bears his name?
His answer was classic Kim Crawford.
“No, we always wanted to own our own vineyards and make our own wine,” he said. “People know what they’re getting when they buy a bottle of Kim Crawford — they’re getting a commercial New Zealand sauvignon blanc. Loveblock is a very different product.”
Crawford’s plan is clearly working. Not only are the Loveblock wines some of the best I’ve tasted from New Zealand, but when I left the interview there was a line of people waiting to buy a bottle for Crawford to sign stretching well outside Cellar Rat’s front doors.
I couldn’t help but wonder, though, how many of those customers were surprised when they met Kim Crawford the man! I’m certainly glad I did.
Comments