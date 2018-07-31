Crossroads’ First Friday food trucks face a new fee. Is it a necessity or ‘gouge’?

For 14 years, Adrian Gardner has parked his Hella Bar-B-Que food truck in the Crossroads Arts District on First Fridays.
The cook serves brisket, burnt ends and fresh-cut fries to hungry crowds at Kansas City’s popular monthly art celebration. His motto: “Your party isn’t a party without Hella Bar-B-Que.”
Gardner has always been able to park his food truck at the event for free — but starting Friday, it will cost him $200 to park on 18th Street.
The Crossroads Community Association announced the fee on Friday in an email. The news came as a surprise to Gardner and many other food truck owners who were told three weeks earlier at July’s First Friday that the fee would be $125.
Gardner calls the charge a “gouge.” But CCA president Jeff Owens says it’s necessary and long overdue.
“We probably should have been doing it two years ago,” he says.
Owens says the money will help the CCA, a nonprofit run by volunteers, hire a cleaning service for trash pickup and off-duty police officers for security. He says trash and security costs have skyrocketed along with attendance at First Fridays.
Over the past few years, a good First Friday turnout during warm-weather months was 10,000 to 20,000 people. This year, it’s 25,000 to 30,000.
“It’s unbelievable,” Owens says. “We needed a way to keep the First Friday experience clean and safe.”
Acknowledging the increase, CCA sent an email Tuesday afternoon apologizing to food truck owners for its lack of communication about the change.
The email stated that after July’s First Friday, the CCA “recognized the need to provide additional porta-potties, additional public security, trash clean-up during and after the event, equipment rental, and event staffing.
“We were working as fast as we could to notify the city and contract for services that we regretfully dropped the ball on keeping you informed and up to date.”
Because First Fridays is organized by the CCA and not the city, it’s the association’s responsibility to dispose of trash, which has increased along with the number of food trucks that park in the Crossroads during the event.
The city helps by providing a dumpster near 18th and Main — but it’s not big enough to fit the 100 55-gallon bags full of cups, plates, napkins and paper baskets disposed of on a busy First Friday.
At July’s First Friday, the CCA paid a private traffic control company to close three blocks on 18th Street from Grand to Baltimore. To do that, the CCA had to obtain a festival permit from the city, which waived the standard fee of around $1,000. Food trucks were invited to park in the area, dubbed the 18th Street Food Truck Corridor, for free.
The experiment was a success: The corridor was swarmed by crowds, and many trucks sold out.
This Friday, the CCA will expand the corridor with 44 barricades along six blocks of 18th Street from Oak to Wyandotte. Truck owners who pay $200 to the CCA will be able to park along three blocks of 18th Street and will be provided with trash service.
Assistant city manager Rick Usher says closing streets during First Fridays is safer for pedestrians and creates a better venue for the food trucks.
Truck owners who don’t want to pay $200 can park outside of the corridor for free. But maybe not for long.
Owens says the CCA is in the process of applying for a festival license that will allow the association to charge food trucks to park in any part of the Crossroads Arts District on First Fridays. Vendors may have to pay a smaller fee, around $30, to sell their goods. And Owens says the CCA wants to limit vendors to those who sell art and handmade items.
Gardner says he’d be willing to pay $50 or $75 to park in the Crossroads on First Fridays, but that $200 is unreasonable, especially considering he pays sales and tourism taxes to the city.
He adds that food trucks like his have contributed to the success of First Fridays.
“I’m part of the original food trucks invited down there when they started,” he says. “Now that it’s thriving and rolling, you can’t tap a fee.”
Chrissy Nucum, who sells Filipino specialties from her KC Pinoy food truck, says some food truck owners — especially those who are just getting started — might stop coming to First Fridays because they can’t afford to.
Nucum says that happened a couple of years ago when the West Bottoms started charging food trucks $400 to park in the area on First Friday weekends.
“You pretty much are not making any money when you raise the price that much,” Nucum says. “I’d hate for that to happen in the Crossroads.”
Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, vice president of the West Bottoms Business District Association, says that $400 fee covers three days and helps her association pay for a long list of costs associated with the monthly event: Trash, water, electricity, tables, chairs, parking staff, advertising and more.
As events become more popular, Arntett-Bequeaith says, they become more expensive — and everyone who participates should have to pay their fair share.
“The Crossroads is not out of line at all” for charging food trucks $200, she says.
Josh Slater, owner of Slater’s Pizza Wings ‘N’ Things, says that unless the CCA drops the fee to $75 or $100, he probably won’t be able to participate in the 18th Street Food Truck Corridor.
He explains that most food trucks have slim profit margins, and can’t pass fees on to customers.
“It’s not like I can charge $20 for a slice of pizza,” Slater says.
Owens says the 18th Street Food Truck Corridor fee will likely decrease as the weather cools. And in the dead of winter, when First Fridays attendance is lowest, it might be waived altogether.
He adds that moving forward, he wants the CCA and food truck owners to work together to come up with a solution that keeps First Fridays clean, safe — and appealing to food trucks and their customers.
“We want it to be a team effort,” Owens says, “instead of us telling them ‘This is how much it’s going to be.’”
