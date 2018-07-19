Here’s why Boulevard Brewing’s Beer Hall has temporarily closed

Attention beer lovers: Boulevard Brewing Company’s Beer Hall is closed until further notice.

The Tours & Recreation Center at 2534 Madison Ave. has been shuttered since Saturday morning.

“We had a plumbing issue and had to close down,” says Amber Ayres, director of tours and recreation.

Boulevard employees offered free beer tickets and refunds to visitors who had their trip to the brewery cut short. Ayres says plumbers are still working to fix the problem.

“We’re in a historic building and the plumbing has just not been able to keep up,” she says.

Boulevard’s Beer Hall opened two years ago in a four-story brick building next to the brewery. It features a 20,000-square-foot visitor’s center on two floors. There’s a gift shop and mini beer museum on the first floor and a bar on the second floor with a photo booth and patio overlooking downtown Kansas City.

A Tuesday post on the Beer Hall’s Facebook page showed exposed pipes beneath the gift shop’s floor, which was piled with dirt and debris.

Ayres says she hopes the Beer Hall reopens before the weekend, but it’s too soon to say exactly when the repairs will be done. For now, Boulevard is still offering tours and diverting visitors to its original gift shop at 2501 Southwest Boulevard.

The brewery is also instructing visitors to follow Beer Hall on Facebook for updates.