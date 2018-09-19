Missouri’s first West Nile death of 2018 was in Jackson County, not St. Louis

That West Nile virus death reported last week in Missouri? Turns out it was in Jackson County.

Officials with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services said Wednesday they erred last week when they told media outlets that the state’s first West Nile virus death of 2018 occurred in the eastern region.

“I had been told, and others had been told, that the fatality was in St. Louis,” the department’s director, Randall Williams, said, “and as we posted it online today, that patient who passed away is actually a resident of Jackson County.”

Williams said miscommunication within the department’s chain of command caused the error and that changes were being made to keep it from happening again.

SIGN UP

The mistake came at a time when the department was withholding the locations of West Nile cases — information that had been available in past years — from its regular online reports.

Williams said the department was trying to be consistent with its reporting of other mosquito-borne illnesses acquired by Missourians through travel outside the state.

But after further review, his department decided that West Nile should continue to be reported by county or region, because it can be transmitted to humans by mosquitoes native to Missouri.

According to the latest data, there have been 12 cases of West Nile illness this year in Missouri. Ten occurred in St. Louis City or St. Louis County, one was reported in Jackson County and one was in Boone County.

The person who died from West Nile in Jackson County contracted it in August, according to the state.

The Jackson County fatality means there have been at least three serious West Nile virus infections in the Kansas City metro area this year.

Two Johnson County residents developed serious brain infections from the virus earlier this summer, according to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. Kansas recorded two less serious cases in residents of Douglas County, which includes Lawrence, and Republic County north of Salina.

As of last week, Kansas had reported no West Nile deaths.

Most West Nile infections are not serious. Only about 1 in 150 results in the neuro-invasive form of the disease that the two Johnson County residents are facing.

Protection tips include wearing pants and long-sleeved shirts while outside, using insect repellents with DEET, and draining standing water where mosquitoes like to breed.