Two Johnson County residents diagnosed with potentially fatal form of West Nile Virus

Two Johnson County residents have developed serious West Nile Virus infections, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is warning that most of the state is under a “high-risk” warning for the mosquito-borne illness.
Greg Lakin, KDHE’s chief medical officer, said in a statement Tuesday afternoon that most cases of West Nile are not serious. But the two people in Johnson County have “neuroinvasive” infections, which cause brain swelling and sometimes death.
“Although for most people West Nile virus may not cause a great deal of concern, we encourage residents, especially our vulnerable populations, to take steps to prevent infection because of the potential for complications,” Lakin said.
The best way to prevent getting West Nile is to wear long sleeves and pants and use insect repellant, especially at dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.
Draining standing water, where mosquitoes breed, is also recommended.
We’re entering the peak time for West Nile Virus, late summer to early fall. The most high-risk parts of Kansas are actually the western two-thirds of the state, according to KDHE, while northeast Kansas is at “moderate risk.”
Symptoms include fever, headache, weakness, muscle pain, arthritis-like pain, gastrointestinal symptoms and rash. They typically develop two to 14 days after a bite from an infected mosquito. KDHE officials said those who are concerned about symptoms should talk to their doctors.
About one in five people who are infected with West Nile develop a fever and other symptoms, according to KDHE, but only about one out of 150 infected people develop neuroinvasive disease.
There were more than 600 cases of neuroinvasive West Nile Virus and 30 deaths in Kansas from 1999-2017.
There are no vaccines for West Nile and no medical treatments for it, but people who have had the virus before develop immunity to it.
