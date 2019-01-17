Need a new vegetarian recipe? Try rustic lentils on couscous

Looking for a new vegetarian recipe this January? Add this lentils dish to your recipe rotation.
Tip: Prepare couscous according to package directions. If desired, substitute hot, cooked brown rice or quinoa for couscous.
Rustic Lentils on Couscous
Makes 4 to 6 servings (Total yield of lentil and vegetables is about 6 cups)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 yellow onion, chopped
1/2 red bell pepper, chopped
2 carrots, chopped
1/2 zucchini, not peeled, chopped
3 cloves garlic, minced
2/3 cup green lentils
2 (14.5 ounce) cans diced no-salt-added tomatoes, with liquid
1 cup water
2 teaspoons Italian seasoning
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
Salt and pepper, to taste
Hot cooked couscous
Shredded Parmesan cheese
Heat oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender. Add red bell pepper, carrots and zucchini and cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes. Add garlic and cook 30 seconds.
Stir in lentils, tomatoes, water, Italian seasonings, pepper flakes, salt and pepper. Cover, reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, 30 minutes or until lentils and vegetables are tender.
Ladle lentils and vegetables over hot couscous. Sprinkle with Parmesan.
Per serving, based on 4: 245 calories (26 percent from fat), 8 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), no cholesterol, 36 grams carbohydrates, 12 grams protein, 39 milligrams sodium, 14 grams dietary fiber.
Recipe developed exclusively for The Star by professional home economists Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss.
Comments