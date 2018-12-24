Red Pepper Marmalade Crostini can be partly made ahead for your holiday party

Need an appetizer idea for your New Year’s party? This crostini will do the trick.
Tips: Thin strips of sweet piquanté peppers, such as Peppadew peppers, can be substituted for the fresh strips or red or green pepper used as a garnish.
The red pepper marmalade can be made ahead. Cover and refrigerate. Allow it to come to room temperature before making these crostini.
Red Pepper Marmalade Crostini
Makes 12 servings
1 teaspoon unsalted butter
½ medium red onion, very finely chopped
½ large red bell pepper, very finely chopped
2 tablespoons honey
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
Salt, to taste
¼ teaspoon hot pepper sauce, or to taste
12 thin baguette slices, about ¼- to ½-inch thick
¼ cup goat cheese
Thin strips chives or minced Italian (flat-leaf) parsley, optional, for garnish
Melt the butter in a small saucepan over low heat. Add the red onion and chopped red pepper. Cook, uncovered, stirring frequently, over very low heat, for 10 to 12 minutes or until vegetables are tender and any moisture from the vegetables evaporates.
Stir honey, red wine vinegar, salt and hot pepper sauce into cooked vegetables. Cook uncovered, stirring occasionally, 15 minutes or until the liquid is almost gone and any that remains is thickened. Remove from heat and allow to cool 30 minutes.
Toast the bread slices. Spread the top of each slice of warm toast with about 1 teaspoon goat cheese. Spoon 2 teaspoons red pepper marmalade on top of the goat cheese. Garnish as desired with thin strips of chives or minced parsley.
Per serving: 192 calories (18 percent from fat), 4 grams total fat (2 grams saturated), 7 milligrams cholesterol, 34 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams protein, 327 milligrams sodium, 2 grams dietary fiber.
Recipe developed exclusively for The Star by professional home economists Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss.
