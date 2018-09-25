This Chicken and Garbanzo Bean Stew is low on fat but high on taste

Garbanzo beans are well-known for being the basis of hummus. But the large pea-shaped bean also works well in stews — and with cooler weather ahead, it’s a good time for something warm and hearty.
Chicken and Garbanzo Bean Stew
Makes 6 servings (total yield 8 cups)
2 teaspoons olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
2 carrots, sliced
8 ounces new potatoes, not peeled, cubed (about 3 new potatoes)
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts, trimmed of fat, cut into 1-inch cubes
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tablespoon smoked paprika
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 (14.5 ounce) can no-salt-added diced tomatoes
1 cup unsalted chicken stock or reduced sodium chicken broth
1 (16 ounce) can reduced sodium garbanzo beans, rinsed and drained
2 to 3 tablespoons minced fresh oregano
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Heat olive oil in a Dutch oven over medium high heat. Add onion and cook, stirring frequently, until onion is tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in bell pepper, carrots and potatoes. Cook, stirring frequently, 5 minutes.
Add chicken cubes. Cook, stirring frequently, until chicken is lightly browned. Add garlic and seasonings and cook, stirring frequently, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and broth. Heat until liquids begin to boil.
Cover and bake 30 minutes. Stir in garbanzo beans. Sprinkle with oregano. Bake uncovered 10 minutes.
Tip: For a spicier dish, add 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes along with the seasonings.
Per serving: 307 calories (15 percent from fat), 6 grams total fat (1 gram saturated), 44 milligrams cholesterol, 39 grams carbohydrates, 29 grams protein, 94 milligrams sodium, 6 grams dietary fiber.
Recipe developed exclusively for The Star by professional home economists Kathy Moore and Roxanne Wyss.
