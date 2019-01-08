What are ‘Scottitoes’? Lee’s Summit cook shares his easy chicken taquito recipe

Scott Moorhouse and his wife Lisa are avid sports fans. They also enjoy cooking together in the newly remodeled kitchen in their lakeside Lee’s Summit home. They have five adult children and one grandchild. He is a manufacturer’s rep for the automobile industry and Lisa works for a nonprofit organization.
Q: When did you discover you like cooking?
We really enjoy cooking together and love to cook for our family and entertain our friends. I have always enjoyed cooking, but I think many families with young children will agree with me when I say that cooking for children, after work when time is short, can be challenging. I wanted to cook something the whole family would enjoy but time was just so limited. Now, we have more time and love to cook together, so we often prepare big dinners for family and friends.
We have also enjoyed learning to cook new recipes, using new ingredients and techniques. To learn, we began by watching television cooking shows, but we decided we needed to learn more, so we have taken several cooking classes. We have really enjoyed that and learned new skills, like cooking in cast iron and sous vide.
We also volunteer to help local community groups, like Drumm Farm. Sometimes that means giving a hand to prepare meals and help at fundraising events. We invited several youth from Drumm Farm to join us for Thanksgiving and that was so much fun.
Q: Do you like to entertain?
Yes, we often have friends over. We are avid sports fans and love going to games and tailgating or watching any of our local teams on television. We enjoy having friends come over to watch the games with us and that always means lots of food. In the summer, and even weather permitting all year long, we enjoy gathering at our deck and watching the games outside.
Q: Tell us about this recipe.
I moved to Kansas City from St. Louis in 1981. Kansas City had more Mexican and Southwestern restaurants than St. Louis did at that time and one was Annie’s Santa Fe. I first tasted flautas there, then came home and began trying to create my own recipe.
Flautas and taquitos typically feature meat or chicken rolled in a tortilla and fried until crisp. Now I am known for making this tasty dish and we call them Scottitoes. My version is a smaller, snack-size flauta and is great for dipping. I serve them with homemade guacamole, queso dip and sour cream.
When people invite us over and we are all bringing dishes, people ask for me to bring them. They freeze, so I often make a couple hundred at a time, and keep them frozen, ready to heat and serve.
Scottitoes
Makes 6 to 8 appetizer servings
1 ½ to 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts, cut into strips about 2-by-¼-inch
2 tablespoons chili powder
2 tablespoons paprika
1 tablespoon ground coriander
1 tablespoon garlic powder
1 tablespoon salt
2 teaspoons ground cumin
1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon pepper
Vegetable or corn oil
Thin corn tortillas, about 4 inches in diameter
Place the chicken strips in a zip-top food bag.
In a small bowl, stir together the seasonings. Set out and reserve 1 to 2 tablespoons seasoning mixture.
Drizzle about 1 to 2 tablespoons oil over the chicken then sprinkle with the remaining seasonings. Seal the bag and massage to coat the chicken evenly.
Pour 2 tablespoons oil into a large cast iron or heavy skillet and heat over medium high heat. Add the chicken, in batches as necessary, and cook until the chicken is browned and fully cooked, turning to brown evenly. Remove the chicken to a plate. Sprinkle the cooked chicken with the remaining seasoning mixture. Allow the chicken to cool slightly.
Microwave the corn tortillas in a damp paper towel for 30 seconds or until warm.
Arrange the chicken strips over the tortillas then roll to cover the chicken. Skewer the rolls, placing about 4 rolls on each skewer.
Pour oil to a depth of about ¼-inch into a cast iron or heavy skillet. Heat over medium-high heat until the oil is hot. Add the skewered rolls and fry until brown and crispy.
Serve the chicken rolls warm and accompany with sour cream, guacamole and salsa.
Tip: These freeze well. Prepare as directed and fry until brown and crisp. Place the cooked rolls in freezer bags, date, label and freeze. When ready to serve, arrange in a single layer on a baking sheet. Bake, uncovered at 350 degrees, about 10 to 15 minutes or until hot and crisp.
Roxanne Wyss and Kathy Moore are cookbook authors and food consultants that make up The Electrified Cooks. They have published over 12 cookbooks and thousands of recipes. They are members of Les Dames d’Escoffier and blog at pluggedintocooking.com. Email them at KCComeIntoMyKitchen@gmail.com.
