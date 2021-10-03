Family wanted: Jacob is loving, helpful and enjoys sports — especially the Cowboys

Jacob Submitted photo

Jacob is an active teen who loves to shoot baskets and play football. He also enjoys watching football — especially the Dallas Cowboys. People who know him say that Jacob is loving and helpful, and that he likes to please adults. Math is his favorite subject.

Jacob, 15, receives special assistance at school, and it will be important that his “no matter what” family ensure that those supports remain in place, and that Jacob continues to receive the services he needs in order to succeed. Jacob would benefit most from a loving, caring, patient family that is knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

If you or someone you know is interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jacob’s case number is CH-6046.