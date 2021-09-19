Family wanted: Steven is active, lively and loves the Chiefs and playing sports

Steven

Active and lively Steven, 14, loves everything having to do with sports. When he’s not watching Kansas City Chiefs football on television, he’s playing basketball or football. He also loves to listen to rap music and participate in church.

Steven would like to join a family that will show him love, support him and allow him to participate in activities. He would do best in a family that could provide plenty of structure and guidance. Only families living in Kansas are being considered at this time.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Steven’s case number is CH-5744.