Family wanted: Miguel loves being outdoors and is always seeking out new friends

Miguel

Sweet and helpful 16-year-old Miguel loves to be outside playing basketball, hiking, camping, going on long walks or just exploring. He gets along with just about everyone and is always seeking out new friends. Miguel enjoys talking to everyone, especially older teenagers and adults.

When he has to be indoors, Miguel enjoys playing video games. He loves to be helpful, and he’s eager to lend a hand when asked.

Miguel would like to join a “no matter what” family that will communicate with him, allow him to have plenty of time with his friends and spend time with him outdoors. He would do best with a family that will commit to him, see his potential and help him to strive to do his best, providing him with lots of structure, guidance, support and one-on-one attention.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Miguel’s case number is CH-5463.