Logan is kind, thoughtful and artistic. And ‘bad jokes’ are the way to his heart

Logan

Logan, 11, is kind, thoughtful, and artistic. He enjoys drawing and reading, showing hard work and pride in both activities. He also loves swimming, especially when he needs to cool down from the summer heat.

Logan gets along well with peers and adults alike. He is a good listener who works hard and does well in school. “Bad jokes” are the way to his heart and he has aspirations of going to law school to be an attorney.

Logan would like to join an open-minded and supportive family that will support his relationship with his siblings. He would do best with a family that is patient and understands the impact of childhood trauma. Logan would love to live in a home with other children, in or near a metropolitan area, but is open to a wide range of diverse family structures.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Logan’s case number is CH-7821.