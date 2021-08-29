Family

Jason would love to join a family that enjoys being outdoors as much as he does

By The Star

Jason
Jason Submitted photo

Jason is a talented musician who enjoys learning to play songs on the guitar, but he also loves to be outdoors. He likes being mentally and physically challenged and enjoys activities that make him feel strong and accomplished.

Jason, 16, also likes to take apart things like bicycles, computers and phones to learn how they’re made, and then reassemble them. That’s why his favorite class in school is introduction to design production and repair.

Jason would love to join a family that enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. He would like to have an older brother he could look up to as a mentor. Jason would benefit most from a calm and patient family that would help him connect with the resources he needs in order to thrive.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jason’s case number is CH-7815.

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Family

Study: Detroit schools dramatically undercounting homeless students

Family

Astro needs to find his spaceship and complete his mission. But he can’t do it without your help!

Family

From ‘quarantine academies’ to virtual substitutes, how schools are teaching students in isolation because of COVID-19

Family

Living with Children: Psychological parenting is a prescription for enabling

Family

Lori Borgman: Corner cleanup grabs their attention

Family

Debra-Lynn B. Hook: Deep in the arms of the Hundred Acre Wood

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service