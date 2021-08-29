Jason would love to join a family that enjoys being outdoors as much as he does

Jason Submitted photo

Jason is a talented musician who enjoys learning to play songs on the guitar, but he also loves to be outdoors. He likes being mentally and physically challenged and enjoys activities that make him feel strong and accomplished.

Jason, 16, also likes to take apart things like bicycles, computers and phones to learn how they’re made, and then reassemble them. That’s why his favorite class in school is introduction to design production and repair.

Jason would love to join a family that enjoys hunting, fishing, gardening and being outdoors. He would like to have an older brother he could look up to as a mentor. Jason would benefit most from a calm and patient family that would help him connect with the resources he needs in order to thrive.

If you or someone you know are interested in becoming an adoptive parent, please visit the Adopt Kansas Kids website at www.adoptkskids.org, email customercare@adoptkskids.org or call 855-AdoptKS (855-236-7857). Jason’s case number is CH-7815.