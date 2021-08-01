Family

Family wanted: Samson is an active teen who enjoys magic tricks and science fiction

By The Star

Samson
Samson Submitted photo

Do you enjoy magic and science fiction? You might get along with Samson.

Samson, 15, enjoys magic tricks, and he likes watching movies about vampires and werewolves. He’s also an active teenager who enjoys gym class and gymnastics. Samson would like to work for the government when he grows up. Samson needs a patient, understanding family. He would do best in a structured, well-supervised environment.

To learn more about Samson, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7658.

