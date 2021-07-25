Brothers Dakota and Jacob want to be adopted together into a family that enjoys sports

Dakota and Jacob Submitted photo

Dakota and Jacob are active brothers who wish to be adopted together into a family that will enjoy playing sports with them.

Dakota, 12, loves every sport, but says he’s best at football. He also spends a lot of time playing basketball and practicing BMX stunts on his bike. In fact, he said he wants to be the “best BMX person in the whole world” someday. He’d also like to be a professional athlete.

Jacob, 10, enjoys playing basketball and soccer, and horseback riding really puts a smile on his face. He also enjoys riding his bike and his hoverboard. Drawing is another favorite activity, as Jacob is very artistic. Jacob’s favorite class in school is science because he gets to make things.

The boys would like to join an active family that would be patient with them, work with them to meet their individual needs and participate in sports with them. They need a family that will facilitate and encourage continued contact with their grandparents and their siblings.

To learn more about Dakota and Jacob, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Their case numbers are: Dakota, CH-7671; Jacob, CH-7672.