Family wanted: Race enjoys being outside in the sunshine, working on a car or bike

Race enjoys being outside in the sunshine, working on a car or bike

Race
The perfect day for Race might involve being outside in the sunshine, working on a car or a bike. The teen enjoys working with his hands and is proud of his mechanical abilities. He’d like to be a mechanic someday, so he works hard to hone those skills. That’s why his favorite classes revolve around building and trades.

Race, 16, also enjoys hanging out with his friends, who make him laugh. He would like to join a loving “no matter what” family that will provide him with lots of attention and structure. Race would do best with a family that is knowledgeable about parenting teens who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Race, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7217.

