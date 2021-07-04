Sweet Colton is waiting for a ‘no matter what’ family to love him unconditionally

Colton

Colton, 13, is a sweet-natured boy who is waiting for a “no matter what” family that will love him unconditionally.

Swinging is Colton’s favorite activity. The energetic boy also enjoys swimming, watching Sponge Bob and playing on his tablet computer. Colton would like to join a family that would give him a lot of one-on-one attention and make him feel safe, loved and happy. He would do best with parents who are incredibly patient, soft-spoken, calm, nurturing and have a consistent routine.

To learn more about Colton, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7142.