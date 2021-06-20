Logan, 11, would like to join a family that would love him and play games with him

Logan

Logan is kind, thoughtful and loves talking to and playing games with people. He’s also amazing at drawing, and he’s very proud of his art.

Logan, 11, enjoys playing video games and he can tell you anything you want to know about Mario and Mario Kart. He loves animals and would enjoy having a pet. He also likes to ride bikes and swim.

Logan would like to join a family that would love him and play games with him. He needs a patient family that would provide lots of structure and supervision. The ideal family would have experience in parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Logan, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7701.