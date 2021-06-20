Family

Logan, 11, would like to join a family that would love him and play games with him

By The Star

Logan
Logan Submitted photo

Logan is kind, thoughtful and loves talking to and playing games with people. He’s also amazing at drawing, and he’s very proud of his art.

Logan, 11, enjoys playing video games and he can tell you anything you want to know about Mario and Mario Kart. He loves animals and would enjoy having a pet. He also likes to ride bikes and swim.

Logan would like to join a family that would love him and play games with him. He needs a patient family that would provide lots of structure and supervision. The ideal family would have experience in parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Logan, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7701.

  Comments  

Family

She brought a man’s 250-year-old family Bible back to life

Family

With scholarships and mentors, school spends 4 years guiding young teens to college

Family

Column: ‘We talk a lot about how to solve violence in Chicago. Ask these kids.’ Clothesline project at high school puts students’ fears, hopes on display

Family

Seeking diversity, this school found a way to attract Black students: Call them

Family

A discovery on the beach leads to adventure in Dave Eggers’ ‘Faraway Things’

Family

Grammy-winning musician Graham Nash celebrates 50 years of ‘Our House’

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service