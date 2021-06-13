Family wanted: Gregory, 9, is sweet, fun and eccentric — and he’s full of energy

Gregory

Sweet, fun and eccentric is how others have described Gregory, 9.

The active young boy has a wonderful smile, a great laugh and he’s full of energy. He likes to play basketball or football and dance. Gregory also is known as a great storyteller, and he loves to play games. He said he wants to be a protector when he grows up.

Gregory would like to join a family that’s patient, stable and structured, with clear expectations. He likes to know each day what might be in store for him, and he likes to ask a lot of questions. Gregory would do best with a family that’s knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Gregory, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7713.