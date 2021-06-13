Family

Family wanted: Gregory, 9, is sweet, fun and eccentric — and he’s full of energy

By The Star

Gregory
Gregory Submitted photo

Sweet, fun and eccentric is how others have described Gregory, 9.

The active young boy has a wonderful smile, a great laugh and he’s full of energy. He likes to play basketball or football and dance. Gregory also is known as a great storyteller, and he loves to play games. He said he wants to be a protector when he grows up.

Gregory would like to join a family that’s patient, stable and structured, with clear expectations. He likes to know each day what might be in store for him, and he likes to ask a lot of questions. Gregory would do best with a family that’s knowledgeable about parenting children who have experienced trauma.

To learn more about Gregory, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7713.

  Comments  

Family

He saved his brother’s life almost a decade ago. Now this young board of ed member was able to hand him his diploma at graduation

Family

A pandemic love story you haven’t heard before: Parents and their adult children

Family

‘Absolutely rocked it’: Mock trial team wins national championship

Family

Here’s how one school kept kids engaged through a long year of virtual learning

Family

Summer school? Parents and teachers are just saying no, despite COVID-19 learning loss and federal relief funds to pay for it

Family

Bullies are no match for rainbows and drag queens in Julie Murphy’s ‘Pumpkin’

Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service