Family wanted: A huge sports fan, Andrew also is proud of his drawing and math skills

By The Star

Andrew
Andrew

Are you a fan of funny YouTube videos? Andrew is. He and his friends like to see who can go the longest without laughing while watching comedy videos.

Andrew, 13, is an active, athletic young man and a huge sports fan. He said he plays on football and basketball teams, and he’s a good soccer player as well. Andrew is proud of his athletic abilities. He’s also proud of his drawing and mathematics skills. Math is his favorite subject in school, he said, because he likes to help the students who aren’t as comfortable with the subject.

Andrew would like to join a family that would support him in his interests and would act as positive role models as he grows and matures.

To learn more about Andrew, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7763.

