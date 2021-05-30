Miguel would like to join a ‘no matter what’ family that will share love of outdoors

Miguel

Sweet and helpful Miguel loves to be outside playing basketball, hiking, camping, going on long walks or just exploring.

Miguel, 15, enjoys talking to everyone, especially older teenagers and adults. When he has to be indoors, he enjoys playing video games. Miguel loves to be helpful, and he’s eager to lend a hand when asked.

Miguel would like to join a “no matter what” family that will communicate with him, allow him to have plenty of time with his friends and spend time with him outdoors. He would do best with a family that can commit to him, see his potential and help him to strive to do his best, providing him with lots of structure, guidance, support and one-on-one attention.

To learn more about Miguel, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-5463.