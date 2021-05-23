Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that will spend lots of time with her

Adylef

Connecting with people and developing relationships are strengths of Adylef, who goes by the name Ady.

Ady, 18, works hard to effectively communicate with others. Her favorite class in school is ROTC. She says it is fun and she gets to meet and work with new people. Ady said she’s also good at cooking and drawing. She enjoys dancing, listening to music and interacting with young children and animals.

Ady said she’s proud of her history and culture. In the future, she’d like to become a flight attendant or join the Air Force.

Ady would like to join a loving, caring family that would spend lots of time with her and that likes to try new, fun things. She would do best with a family that could provide her with structure and clear expectations.

To learn more about Ady, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or send an email to customercare@adoptkskids.org. Her case number is CH-7370.